 
Jason Kelce Takes a Jab at Brother Travis Kelce's Ego at ESPYs
In a brief yet memorable cameo with Venus Williams, Jason Kelce took the opportunity to humorously mock his brother, NFL star Travis Kelce, during the star-studded 2024 ESPY Awards.

  • Jul 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jason Kelce made a witty appearance during a skit at the 2024 ESPY Awards, orchestrated by tennis legend Venus Williams, sister of the evening's host Serena Williams. While the skit mainly revolved around Eli Manning's jokes about his brother Peyton Manning's sizable head, Jason didn't miss his chance to roast his own brother, Travis Kelce.

When Venus Williams asked Jason if he thought Travis' previous ESPY appearances had inflated his ego, Jason quipped, "Eh, I don't think it was the ESPYs that did that," seemingly hinted that the potential culprits could be his three Super Bowl rings, the popularity of his "New Heights" podcast with Jason, or his high-profile relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Despite the Kansas City Chiefs being nominated for the Best Team award, Travis Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift were noticeably absent from the event, as Swift was performing abroad on her Eras Tour. However, the star tight end was not entirely forgotten. Serena Williams made a tongue-in-cheek reference to Travis in her opening monologue, humorously acknowledging "Taylor Swift's boyfriend" as a Super Bowl champion.

These playful exchanges aren't new for the Kelce brothers, who often poke fun at one another on their podcast. Jason has reminded Travis of his less-than-stellar youth sports record while Travis has teased Jason about his fashion sense. The roasts are all in good spirits, however, as the Kelce family shares a close bond.

Moreover, the sibling rivalry isn't confined to just the brothers. Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, frequently joins in the trolling, recounting humorous anecdotes like Jason leaving her in shark-infested waters and his less-than-impressive dance moves post-Super Bowl celebrations. Despite the teasing, there's one boundary Jason won't cross; he won't allow Kylie to participate in a formal roast of him, acknowledging, "She has way too much. I cannot allow that."

The 2024 ESPYs showcased not only the glamour of the sports world but also the fun, familial jabs that resonate beyond the stage, making the event memorable for fans and athletes alike.

