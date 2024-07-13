Gypsy Rose Blanchard Denies Cheating Rumor, Insists BF Ken Urker Is '100 Percent' Her Baby Daddy

AceShowbiz - Gypsy Rose Blanchard, known for her infamous past linked to the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, has found herself at the center of a new storm. Six months post-release from prison, she made headlines again with the announcement of her first pregnancy. While Blanchard has expressed immense joy about welcoming a child with her current boyfriend, Ken Urker, her past continues to ripple through her life, complicating her path to motherhood.

In an emotional interview with ABC's Juju Chang, Blanchard clarified the father of her child, stating unequivocally, "This is absolutely 100 percent Ken's baby."

The excitement, however, is not without legal hurdles. Due to a Louisiana law stating that if a woman is married at the time of a child's conception or has been divorced for less than 300 days, her spouse or ex-spouse is presumed to be the father. This could result in her estranged husband Ryan Anderson being listed on the baby's birth certificate.

Blanchard, who left Anderson in mid-March and filed for divorce by April, laid out her timeline in a scathing social media post to address the doubts surrounding her pregnancy. "Left Ryan March 23rd, had a period April 17th," she detailed. "Made love with Ken and only him April 27, 28, 29, 30, conceived on May 4th and positive test on May 24th. KEN IS THE FATHER."

Despite her transparency, some followers remain skeptical, with one remarking, "The math ain't mathing."

Blanchard's statement was issued in response to rumors and speculations about her fidelity and the paternity of her baby. Describing her rekindled relationship with Urker, she said, "Ken and I reconnected as friends. It wasn't like, jump out of a marriage and then let me meet up with you, and boom, we're in a relationship. We had kept a friendship for the longest time."

Blanchard acknowledges the scrutiny she faces given her criminal history and controversial past involving her mother's murder - a history that she plans to discuss openly with her child when the time comes.

"I will not be putting my child in the media at all," Blanchard declared, emphasizing her commitment to protecting her child's privacy and shielding them from public judgment and scrutiny.

As she prepares for motherhood, Blanchard continues to share her journey online, although she hints at a retreat from the public eye, indicating that the time to say "enough is enough" might come soon. For now, her focus is on maintaining a healthy pregnancy and setting the stage for a new chapter in her life, removed from the turbulence of her past.