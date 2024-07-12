Margot Robbie Makes First Appearance at Wimbledon Since Pregnancy News

AceShowbiz - On July 12, Margot Robbie, the renowned "Barbie" star, and her husband Tom Ackerley were all smiles as they attended day 12 of the Wimbledon tennis tournament at the All England Club. This outing was especially significant as it was Robbie's first public appearance since the news broke that the couple is expecting their first baby together. Multiple sources confirmed the pregnancy earlier this month.

Robbie, 34, exuded maternity chic in a black and white polka dot dress that highlighted her growing baby bump. The dress featured a shawl-like left sleeve and an asymmetrical skirt, which she paired with black heeled mules and a black and white bowling-style bag. Her signature blonde hair flowed in loose waves, and she completed her look with rectangular sunglasses.

Ackerley, also 34, complemented her stylishly in salmon-colored pants, a cream tennis T-shirt, and white sneakers, adding a khaki jacket to his ensemble.

The couple's chemistry was palpable as they were frequently seen holding hands and sharing affectionate moments throughout the day. Photographers captured a tender kiss as they watched the men's semi-final between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev from their seats on Centre Court. At one sweet moment during the match, Robbie was seen cradling her baby bump, resting her hand on her stomach while leaning into her husband.

Robbie and Ackerley's romance began on the set of "Suite Française" in 2013, where Ackerley was an assistant director, and Robbie played a role in front of the camera. The pair transitioned from friends to lovers and tied the knot in a private ceremony in Australia's Byron Bay in December 2016. Despite working closely together in their production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, Ackerley noted that they seamlessly balance their personal and professional lives.

Wimbledon this year featured a host of celebrities besides Robbie and Ackerley, including Jeremy Clarkson, Katherine Jenkins, Hugh Grant, and his wife, Anna Elisabet Eberstein. Other notable attendees included David Beckham, Sir David Attenborough, and Queen Camilla. The event is set to conclude this Sunday, July 14, with the finals promising to be an exciting end to the tournament.

Filled with giggles, kisses, and stylish outfits, Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley's appearance at Wimbledon was a delightful spectacle, bringing a touch of Hollywood glamour to the iconic tournament.