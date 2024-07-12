Drake Appears to Dig Up 'Wife Beater' Claims Against Kendrick Lamar With Whitney Alford Lookalike

AceShowbiz - Drake's feud with Kendrick Lamar may have slowed down in recent weeks, but it doesn't mean they already bury the hatchet. The "Nice for What" rapper appeared to dig up K-Dot's domestic violence allegations again by hiring Whitney Alford lookalike.

On Wednesday, July 10, the official OVO Instagram account unleashed some pictures of a woman rocking some casual clothing items. Among the promoted outfits included a simple white tank top, commonly referred to as a "wife beater."

The model herself resembled Kendrick's fiancee, Whitney, who wore a similar top in the "Not Like Us" music video. The caption read, "Crafted for confidence. There's more coming soon."

Many were amused by Drake's pettiness, but others roasted him instead for not responding to Kendrick's latest diss track, "Not Like Us". One person argued, "Doing everything but making better disses." Another commented, "Dude he lost get over it s**t."

This is not the first time Drake made a reference to K-Dot's alleged physical abuse toward his fiancee Whitney. On his May track "Family Matters", he raps, "When you put your hands on your girl is it self-defense, 'cause she's bigger than you/ Your back is up against the curb, you digging for dirt, you should be digging for proof."

"Why did you move to New York? Is it 'cause your living that bachelor life?/ Proposed in 2015, but don't wanna make her your actual wife," he continues. "I'm guessing this wedding ain't happening right?/ Cause we know the girls that you actually like."

"Your darker secrets coming to light, it's all in your face like what happened to Mike," he adds. "Oh s**t, it's all making sense, maybe I'm Prince and you actually Mike/ Michael was praying his features would change so people believe that he's actually white."