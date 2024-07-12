 
Jason Kelce Recounts Memorable Encounter With Prince William and Kids
The former NFL player shares his heartwarming experience meeting the British royal family, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' show in London.

  • Jul 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jason Kelce, the 13-year NFL veteran, recently shared his memorable encounter with the British royal family at Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" show in London. While preparing for the 35th Annual American Century Championship, Kelce recalled his meeting with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, which took place on June 21.

"It was a lovely interaction," Kelce said, adding that the royals were "so sweet and it was surreal to be in their presence." The former Philadelphia Eagles center and his brother, Travis Kelce, were particularly impressed by Prince William's parenting and Princess Charlotte's personality.

"I don't know. Maybe it's because I have three daughters now. She had a fire in her," Jason said of Princess Charlotte. "She was asking questions. That was the most electric part."

Travis agreed, noting that Prince William encouraged his children to be present and engage in conversations. Jason praised this parenting move as "such a good parent move."

"If anyone does it well, it's Prince William," Travis said. "So thank you, Your Royal Highness. It was great meeting you, Charlotte and George."

The brothers' encounter with the royals highlights the importance of positive parenting and the bond between family members. Kelce's experience is a heartwarming reminder of the special moments that can arise from unexpected connections.

Jason Kelce and Kylie Debut Adorable Newborn Baby Girl Finn

Jason Kelce Considers Vasectomy After Welcoming Fourth Daughter

Jason Kelce Transforms Into Santa Cause for Jolly Holiday Season on 'Monday Night Countdown'

Jason Kelce Scrambling to Clarify His Remarks After Calling Dallas 'Butthole and Armpit of America'

