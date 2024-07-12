Sydney Sweeney Slammed for Her 'Ugly' Outfit During Paris Outing

AceShowbiz - Sydney Sweeney may need to find a new stylist. The "Anyone But You" actress made headlines for her look when she was out and about in Paris, France, but not for a good reason.

In photos surfacing online, the actress could be seen stepping out a cream-colored ensemble. The "Euphoria" star wore a strapless corset with a floral design on it along with a matching pair of short shorts.

For the outing, Sydney completed her style with a shoulder bag in matching color. She also rocked a pair of sheer light blue socks and pumps. The star also glammed up with gold-rimmed sunglasses and a few rings and earrings.

Sydney was later pictured wearing the same outfit when arriving at an Italian restaurant with her fiance Jonathan Davino. The "Immaculate" star, however, added a loose-fitted jacket this time.

Upon catching wind of the looks, fans apparently were not impressed. "Does this not fit? Or is this just ugly?" a Reddit user asked. Similarly, someone wrote, "It's ugly af."

A third commenter noted, "Major diaper vibes. So odd [for] such a gorgeous woman." A user, meanwhile, said, "I’m so confused, like, she’s so gorgeous, does her stylist secretly hate her?!" Echoing the sentiment, one other called it "one of the worst outfits I've ever seen."

The backlash aside, Sydney showed that she had a wonderful moment while in France. The actress treated her Instagram followers to a slew of pictures of her posing in the country.

One of the snaps saw her wearing a white bikini while onboard a yacht. The post also included a video of her surfing. The blonde beauty additionally shared a photo of her wearing a vibrant dress and visiting several beautiful places. "my my how can i resist you," so she wrote in the caption.