 
Sydney Sweeney Slammed for Her 'Ugly' Outfit During Paris Outing
AceShowbiz
Celebrity

The 'Anyone But You' and 'Euphoria' actress makes headlines for her look when she is photographed during an outing in Paris, France, but not for a good reason.

  • Jul 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Sydney Sweeney may need to find a new stylist. The "Anyone But You" actress made headlines for her look when she was out and about in Paris, France, but not for a good reason.

In photos surfacing online, the actress could be seen stepping out a cream-colored ensemble. The "Euphoria" star wore a strapless corset with a floral design on it along with a matching pair of short shorts.

For the outing, Sydney completed her style with a shoulder bag in matching color. She also rocked a pair of sheer light blue socks and pumps. The star also glammed up with gold-rimmed sunglasses and a few rings and earrings.

Sydney was later pictured wearing the same outfit when arriving at an Italian restaurant with her fiance Jonathan Davino. The "Immaculate" star, however, added a loose-fitted jacket this time.

  Editors' Pick

Upon catching wind of the looks, fans apparently were not impressed. "Does this not fit? Or is this just ugly?" a Reddit user asked. Similarly, someone wrote, "It's ugly af."

A third commenter noted, "Major diaper vibes. So odd [for] such a gorgeous woman." A user, meanwhile, said, "I’m so confused, like, she’s so gorgeous, does her stylist secretly hate her?!" Echoing the sentiment, one other called it "one of the worst outfits I've ever seen."

The backlash aside, Sydney showed that she had a wonderful moment while in France. The actress treated her Instagram followers to a slew of pictures of her posing in the country.

One of the snaps saw her wearing a white bikini while onboard a yacht. The post also included a video of her surfing. The blonde beauty additionally shared a photo of her wearing a vibrant dress and visiting several beautiful places. "my my how can i resist you," so she wrote in the caption.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Sydney Sweeney Reunites With Jonathan Davino Amid Split Rumors

Sydney Sweeney Reunites With Jonathan Davino Amid Split Rumors

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Wear Matching Outfits at His Sister's Wedding Amid Romance Rumors

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Wear Matching Outfits at His Sister's Wedding Amid Romance Rumors

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Spotted Together in Dallas Amid Her Alleged Split From Fiance

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Spotted Together in Dallas Amid Her Alleged Split From Fiance

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo