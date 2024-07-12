 
Travis Scott and Ice Spice Tease New Collaboration and Potential Album Features
The two of hip-hop's biggest stars have sparked excitement with their recent collaboration at a concert in London, with the raptress hinting at other potential features on her upcoming album.

  • Jul 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II) and Ice Spice's collaboration has created a buzz among fans, who speculate whether Scott will contribute to Ice Spice's forthcoming "Y2K" album. The Bronx femcee's recent social media posts suggest that a solo single may also be in the pipeline.

Ice Spice has also hinted at a spicy collaboration with Central Cee, leading to dating rumors before the announcement of their upcoming song. It remains unclear if this track will make it onto the "Y2K" album.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott has expressed his desire to revive his collab album with Quavo, titled "Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho". Fans anticipate the possibility of a sequel, especially given their extensive catalog of unreleased collaborations.

Additionally, Travis Scott's collaboration with DJ Mustard, "Parking Lot", is building hype for Mustard's upcoming album, "Faith Of A Mustard Seed".

Beyond these specific collaborations, other team-ups are rumored to be in the works, including Ice Spice's potential feature on Drake's upcoming album. The possibilities for future releases remain exciting, with Scott and Ice Spice leading the way as top hitmakers.

In other music news, Ice Spice has provided an update on her debut album "Y2K". The project is expected to feature some of her best work to date, including a "crazy collaboration" that was recently secured. No official release date has been announced, but the rapper has expressed pride in her progress.

Ice Spice made waves in 2023 with three Grammy nominations, a successful tour alongside Doja Cat, and the release of her single "Think You The S**t (Fart)".

