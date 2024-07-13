Kylie Minogue Hints at Las Vegas Retirement and Releases New Single 'My Oh My'

AceShowbiz - Kylie Minogue, 56, has hinted at the possibility of ending her illustrious career in Las Vegas, following an offer for a lifetime residency at Voltaire, part of The Venetian resort. The singer confirmed that Las Vegas could be her final destination, similar to legends like Elvis Presley.

Minogue recently released her new single, "My Oh My", hinting at an upcoming album and tour. The dance-pop track features vocals from Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo, and production by renowned producer Steve Mac. "My Oh My" arrives ahead of Minogue's headlining performance at BST Hyde Park in London on Saturday.

The multiple award-winning artist is also working on a memoir that will cover her music, film, and TV career, as well as her personal life. Minogue feels it's the right time to reflect on her accomplishments at the height of her fame.

In addition to her residency at Voltaire, Minogue has had a remarkable year, including winning a Grammy for "Padam Padam", performing at the Met Gala, and receiving the Global Icon award at the BRIT Awards. Her success in Las Vegas has been met with overwhelming demand, with her residency selling out multiple nights.

Minogue's upcoming album and tour promise to showcase her incredible talent and span her 37-year career. Her collaboration with Rexha and Lo on "My Oh My" further solidifies her status as a pop icon, and hints at her potential future in Las Vegas where she could follow in the footsteps of legends and end her career in a grand and unforgettable way.