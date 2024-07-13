'Deadpool and Wolverine' Promises a Lot of Surprises

AceShowbiz - Marvel Studios has been tight-lipped about "Deadpool & Wolverine", but actor Ryan Reynolds promises plenty of "impossible" surprises in store. Despite the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) embargo, a recent 35-minute sneak peek revealed overwhelmingly positive reactions, suggesting that the trailers have only showcased the film's first half hour.

The movie boasts a lengthy runtime of over two hours, leaving ample time for more surprises. Reynolds teased, "We're hiding a lot, which is why we're showing this amount of footage."

Official trailers have confirmed the return of Sabretooth and Toad from 2000's "X-Men", as well as other mutants such as Pyro, Lady Deathstrike, Juggernaut and Azazel. Director Shawn Levy admitted, "There's a lot of characters."

In addition to the returning Deadpool cast, the film stars Matthew Macfadyen as TVA Agent Paradox and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova. However, the biggest surprise may be the rumored return of Patrick Stewart as Professor X, although some speculate it may be a mix-up.

Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios president, acknowledged the risk of filming "Deadpool & Wolverine" outdoors but defended the decision to achieve realistic locations. Despite leaked behind-the-scenes photos, Feige believes most fans understand that the final product will look better than those images.

Confirmed in previous interviews, "Deadpool & Wolverine" is set within the MCU, allowing Deadpool and Wolverine to navigate a shared universe of Marvel heroes. The film promises to explore Deadpool's history and alter the MCU in some way.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is expected to be rated R for violence, gore and sexual references. It will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26.