 
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Lock Lips at Her Surprise 25th Birthday Party
Among those who greeted Sabrina was Ice Spice, who was shooting a video as the 'Tall Gir' actress tried to blow out all the candles on her 25th birthday cake.

  May 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan continued to show PDAs after going public with their romance. The "Tall Girl" star and the "Saltburn" actor were spotted locking lips at her surprise birthday party.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the 25-year-old singer beamed as she walked into Dumbo House on Saturday night, May 11, in Brooklyn. She was surrounded by Barry and a few dozen of her closest friends.

Among those who greeted Sabrina was Ice Spice, who was shooting a video as the former tried to blow out all the candles on her 25th birthday cake. The writing on her frosted cake read, "Is 25 that sweet? I guess so!" referring to lyrics from her song, "Espresso".

After Sabrina blew out the candles, Barry planted a big fat kiss on her. The couple kept the party going with close to 100 people.

Sabrina herself marked her special day by sharing a carousel of adorable photos from her early years. She also posted a snapshot of her themed birthday cake, signaling a sweet nod to her flourishing career and personal milestones.

In the shared photographs, fans were treated to a glimpse of Sabrina's journey from a chirpy toddler in a red Ohio State University shirt to her earliest days in the acting world, all the way to baby Sabrina face-palming with a pacifier in her mouth. These images, teeming with innocence and charm, were captioned with a playful twist on the lyrics of "Espresso," stating, "That's that me birthday."

The celebration arrived just days after Sabrina made her debut at the 2024 Met Gala. At the event, she dazzled audiences and fans by donning a Cinderella-inspired gown.

