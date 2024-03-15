 

'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser Pays Tribute to Mom Following Her Passing

The 48-year-old star, best known for playing Rip Wheeler in the Western drama, announces the news of his mother Cass Sperling Warner's passing by sharing a photo of her on his Instagram account.

AceShowbiz - "Yellowstone" actor Cole Hauser is mourning the death of his mom. The 48-year-old star, best known for playing Rip Wheeler in the Western drama, announced the news of her passing by sharing a photo of her on Instagram that showed them riding horses together.

He captioned the image, "It is with a heavy heart that my mother Cass Sperling Warner passed away at the age of 76. Her kindness, love, humor and amazing spirit will be missed by not only my family but the world. You have touched so many."

He added, "I know you will be up in the heavens sitting next to all the great humans that have passed through our earth. We will meet again. Bye for now."

Cole's mom Cass was the daughter of film producer Milton Sperling and Betty Warner Sheinbaum and her granddad Harry Warner was one of the four founders of Warner Bros., formed in 1923 and remains one of Hollywood's largest companies. Cass wrote a biography of Warner Bros. titled 'The Brothers Warner' and also wrote, produced, directed and narrated an accompanying documentary film about the studio released in 2007.

She also founded her own production company Warner Sisters and recently shared photos of her actor son, his wife Cynthia Daniel and the couple's three children Ryland, Colt and Steely Rose on Instagram. Cass referred to herself on social media as a "third generation filmmaker, author, mother, Nona, concerned citizen, Rip's mom."

Cole has shared photos of himself and his mother on Instagram in the past, and in 2021 posted a childhood photo of himself smiling with Cass to mark Mother's Day. He captioned the image, "Happy Mother's Day momma! @casss.warner to many more years together on this planet."

