Luke Bryan's Bar Investigated for Alleged Overserving After College Student Goes Missing
A Tennessee agency regulating alcohol launches an investigation into whether or not the country star's bar in Nashville overserved Riley Strain, who is still missing after hitting 32 Bridge last Friday, March 8.

  • Mar 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - Luke Bryan's bar is being investigated in connection to the disappearance of a college student. The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission announced on Wednesday, March 12 that it launched an investigation over alleged overserving as Riley Strain is still missing since he left 32 Bridge.

The licensing authority for manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers of booze beverages in the state said in a statement, "There are no specific rules or statutes that governs escorting out intoxicated patrons from their businesses or providing assistance in getting someone home."

The TABC's Comms Director Aaron Rummage added, "However, state law prohibits serving alcoholic beverages to someone who is visibly intoxicated. A violation is a class A misdemeanor. The TABC has opened an investigation into this matter to see if any violations have occurred."

TC Restaurant Group, which owns and operates 32 Bridge, said it was cooperating with the Metro Nashville Police Department to hand over security footage and any other information that might assist in the search for Riley.

"Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones for his safe return," the restaurant group said. Luke, meanwhile, posted on social media that Riley's disappearance was "scary" and said he was praying for the student's safety.

Luke Bryan's IG Story

Luke Bryan reacted to Riley Strain's disappearance.

Riley, who is a Missouri college student, was visiting Nashville on a fraternity trip on Friday, March 8. Cops suggested Riley might have been overserved when he and his friends hit Luke's 32 Bridge. A surveillance video saw him wandering around downtown Nashville near the Cumberland River after he was kicked out of the bar and separated from his friends.

Riley reportedly told his friends he'd meet them back at their hotel, but he was nowhere to be found when the rest of the guys showed up. His friends tried contacting him, but received no answer. They reported him missing the following day at 1:40 P.M. As of Thursday, there's still no sign of him despite an extensive search effort throughout the city.

Chris Dingman, one of Riley's friends, reportedly learned that the missing student had been spotted by a group of homeless individuals on the night of his disappearance. "I was talking to family members currently in downtown Nashville searching, and we have found another homeless person that had acknowledged that Riley had been in that area," Chris told WSMV4. "This now makes two people that have done confirmation. These are areas that the camera had stops. We don't have any footage. Basically, the areas where his phone quit pinging. We now do have visual confirmation from two homeless camps that Riley was in that area."

