 

Gina Carano Reveals Former 'Mandalorian' Co-Star Pedro Pascal's Advice Amid Transphobic Allegations

Gina Carano Reveals Former 'Mandalorian' Co-Star Pedro Pascal's Advice Amid Transphobic Allegations
Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Celebrity

In a new interview, the former Cara Dune depicter on the Disney+ series shares that the 'Last of Us' star gave her advice to appease fans when she was criticized for mocking the pronouns use online.

  • Mar 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - Gina Carano opened up about how Pedro Pascal, her former co-star on Disney+'s series "The Mandalorian", reacted after she landed in hot water for mocking the pronouns use online. In a new interview, Gina shared that the actor gave her advice to appease fans.

In a The Hollywood Reporter interview, which was published on Thursday, March 14, Gina revealed that Pedro told her to "just put #transrights in your feed." She added that "The Last of Us" star, who has a trans sister, also told her, "Do it and they'll leave you alone."

Gina, however, chose not to take his advice "because that's not my style, to put hashtag anything. I'm also not going to put #TrumpsRights." The former mixed martial artist continued, "He knows 1,000 percent I'm not homophobic or transphobic. He texted me after Carl Weathers passed away. We had our conversation, and it was beautiful."

The Cara Dune depicter added, "One thing he did say was, 'Thank you. You and Carl Weathers have always been protectors.' And he knows what that means, and I know what that means, and I wish I could tell why. We basically left it at 'I can't wait to give you a big hug.' "

  Editors' Pick

Gina received huge backlash after she put "boop/bop/beep" in her Twitter bio after fans asked her to show support for the transgender community. She, however, insisted she wasn't trying to insult the transgender community, saying, "I thought it was cute, like R2-D2."

Not stopping there, the actress was also criticized for her comments on coronavirus, election fraud and other political comments. She later caught flak after likening the experience of Jewish people during the Holocaust to the U.S. political divide.

"Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views," the post read.

Gina was eventually fired from "The Mandalorian" over the post. Last month, with the help of Elon Musk, she sued The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm for "millions in lost income," accusing the company for alleged wrongful termination and "discriminatory treatment" due to her political views.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lindsay Lohan Not Succumbing to Pressure to Lose Weight Amid Ozempic Craze

'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser Pays Tribute to Mom Following Her Passing
Related Posts
Gina Carano Defended by 'Mandalorian' Co-Star Bill Burr in Expletive-Laden Comment

Gina Carano Defended by 'Mandalorian' Co-Star Bill Burr in Expletive-Laden Comment

'Star Wars' Star Gina Carano Canceled for Throwing Shades at BLM Movement

'Star Wars' Star Gina Carano Canceled for Throwing Shades at BLM Movement

Latest News
Luke Bryan's Bar Investigated for Alleged Overserving After College Student Goes Missing
  • Mar 15, 2024

Luke Bryan's Bar Investigated for Alleged Overserving After College Student Goes Missing

'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser Pays Tribute to Mom Following Her Passing
  • Mar 15, 2024

'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser Pays Tribute to Mom Following Her Passing

Gina Carano Reveals Former 'Mandalorian' Co-Star Pedro Pascal's Advice Amid Transphobic Allegations
  • Mar 15, 2024

Gina Carano Reveals Former 'Mandalorian' Co-Star Pedro Pascal's Advice Amid Transphobic Allegations

Lindsay Lohan Not Succumbing to Pressure to Lose Weight Amid Ozempic Craze
  • Mar 15, 2024

Lindsay Lohan Not Succumbing to Pressure to Lose Weight Amid Ozempic Craze

Young Thug Trial: Sheriff's Deputy Intervenes Attorneys' Heated Argument, Judge Is Not Having It
  • Mar 15, 2024

Young Thug Trial: Sheriff's Deputy Intervenes Attorneys' Heated Argument, Judge Is Not Having It

Gal Gadot Glows in First Outing Since Giving Birth to Fourth Child
  • Mar 15, 2024

Gal Gadot Glows in First Outing Since Giving Birth to Fourth Child

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Little to Imagination With Transparent Coat
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-13 16:17:06

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Little to Imagination With Transparent Coat

Sydney Sweeney Makes Jaws Drop in Low-Cut Dress at SXSW

Sydney Sweeney Makes Jaws Drop in Low-Cut Dress at SXSW

Ciara Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Figure in New Video

Ciara Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Figure in New Video

Lizzo Showered With Praise After Showcasing Thinner Appearance and New Hairstyle

Lizzo Showered With Praise After Showcasing Thinner Appearance and New Hairstyle

John Oliver Jokingly Points Out Kate Middleton Could 'Have Died 18 Months Ago' Amid Drama

John Oliver Jokingly Points Out Kate Middleton Could 'Have Died 18 Months Ago' Amid Drama

Billie Eilish Gets Mixed Reactions After Caught at Starbucks Despite Wearing Ceasefire Pin at Oscars

Billie Eilish Gets Mixed Reactions After Caught at Starbucks Despite Wearing Ceasefire Pin at Oscars

Jennifer Lopez Looks Somber in First Sighting Since Canceling 7 'This Is Me... Now' Shows

Jennifer Lopez Looks Somber in First Sighting Since Canceling 7 'This Is Me... Now' Shows

Taylor Swift's Project at Hollywood Sign Scrapped After Residents' Complaints

Taylor Swift's Project at Hollywood Sign Scrapped After Residents' Complaints

Sexyy Red Clowns Adin Ross After He Reveals Their Hookup

Sexyy Red Clowns Adin Ross After He Reveals Their Hookup