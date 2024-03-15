 

Lindsay Lohan Not Succumbing to Pressure to Lose Weight Amid Ozempic Craze

Lindsay Lohan Not Succumbing to Pressure to Lose Weight Amid Ozempic Craze
Cover Images/Roger Wong
Celebrity

Stopping by 'The Drew Barrymore Show', the 'Mean Girls' actress says she's 'so attached' to her first child Luai that her 'last thought was going on a treadmill.'

  • Mar 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - Lindsay Lohan cried when she saw her little boy watching one of her old films. The "Mean Girls" actress, 37, had her first child Luai with husband Bader Shammas, also 37, in July, and has said she got emotional when he watched her in "The Parent Trap" as she didn't think he knew it was her on screen.

She told "The Drew Barrymore Show", "Oh actually, I just wrapped a movie four days ago and I came home from work and my son was getting ready for dinner time. And I opened the door and he was watching 'The Parent Trap'. It was just on the TV."

"And I started crying because I'm like, he doesn't even know that's mommy yet," the mother of one shared. "I was like, do I turn it off or do I just... he was kind of just staring. Because maybe, my voice is still similar to how it was then."

She continued, "So I was like, maybe he knows, like a little bit that it's me because it sounds like me. But it was a really magical moment. I took tons of pictures of it."

  Editors' Pick

Lindsay opened up about the emotional moment after declaring she doesn't feel pressure to "snap back" her body after giving birth. She told Bustle, "Everyone's getting so thin now. I feel like everything always comes full circle again, so this is that moment, and this, too, shall pass."

Referring to the Ozempic trend, she added, "But it does seem like there's pressure." Lindsay stressed she wouldn't be participating in the craze among celebs of taking the anti-diabetes drug, adding, "I was so attached to (Luai) that my last thought was going on a treadmill."

"I feel like we put so much pressure on ourselves to have to look 'good' so soon, but you look so beautiful (after having a child.) Give yourself time," the actress declared.

Lindsay and Bader had their son in the summer of 2023 in Dubai, where the couple, who secretly married in April 2022, is now living.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Young Thug Trial: Sheriff's Deputy Intervenes Attorneys' Heated Argument, Judge Is Not Having It

Gina Carano Reveals Former 'Mandalorian' Co-Star Pedro Pascal's Advice Amid Transphobic Allegations
Related Posts
Lindsay Lohan Speaks on Her Desire to 'Disappear' Amid Intense Public Scrutiny

Lindsay Lohan Speaks on Her Desire to 'Disappear' Amid Intense Public Scrutiny

Lindsay Lohan's Mom Sues Truck Company After She's Left 'Lame and Disabled' Following Accident

Lindsay Lohan's Mom Sues Truck Company After She's Left 'Lame and Disabled' Following Accident

Lindsay Lohan Hopes to Be 'Cool Mom'

Lindsay Lohan Hopes to Be 'Cool Mom'

Lindsay Lohan Spotted With Luai in First Public Appearance Together Since Son's Arrival

Lindsay Lohan Spotted With Luai in First Public Appearance Together Since Son's Arrival

Latest News
Luke Bryan's Bar Investigated for Alleged Overserving After College Student Goes Missing
  • Mar 15, 2024

Luke Bryan's Bar Investigated for Alleged Overserving After College Student Goes Missing

'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser Pays Tribute to Mom Following Her Passing
  • Mar 15, 2024

'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser Pays Tribute to Mom Following Her Passing

Gina Carano Reveals Former 'Mandalorian' Co-Star Pedro Pascal's Advice Amid Transphobic Allegations
  • Mar 15, 2024

Gina Carano Reveals Former 'Mandalorian' Co-Star Pedro Pascal's Advice Amid Transphobic Allegations

Lindsay Lohan Not Succumbing to Pressure to Lose Weight Amid Ozempic Craze
  • Mar 15, 2024

Lindsay Lohan Not Succumbing to Pressure to Lose Weight Amid Ozempic Craze

Young Thug Trial: Sheriff's Deputy Intervenes Attorneys' Heated Argument, Judge Is Not Having It
  • Mar 15, 2024

Young Thug Trial: Sheriff's Deputy Intervenes Attorneys' Heated Argument, Judge Is Not Having It

Gal Gadot Glows in First Outing Since Giving Birth to Fourth Child
  • Mar 15, 2024

Gal Gadot Glows in First Outing Since Giving Birth to Fourth Child

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Little to Imagination With Transparent Coat
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-13 16:17:06

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Little to Imagination With Transparent Coat

Sydney Sweeney Makes Jaws Drop in Low-Cut Dress at SXSW

Sydney Sweeney Makes Jaws Drop in Low-Cut Dress at SXSW

Ciara Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Figure in New Video

Ciara Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Figure in New Video

Lizzo Showered With Praise After Showcasing Thinner Appearance and New Hairstyle

Lizzo Showered With Praise After Showcasing Thinner Appearance and New Hairstyle

John Oliver Jokingly Points Out Kate Middleton Could 'Have Died 18 Months Ago' Amid Drama

John Oliver Jokingly Points Out Kate Middleton Could 'Have Died 18 Months Ago' Amid Drama

Billie Eilish Gets Mixed Reactions After Caught at Starbucks Despite Wearing Ceasefire Pin at Oscars

Billie Eilish Gets Mixed Reactions After Caught at Starbucks Despite Wearing Ceasefire Pin at Oscars

Jennifer Lopez Looks Somber in First Sighting Since Canceling 7 'This Is Me... Now' Shows

Jennifer Lopez Looks Somber in First Sighting Since Canceling 7 'This Is Me... Now' Shows

Taylor Swift's Project at Hollywood Sign Scrapped After Residents' Complaints

Taylor Swift's Project at Hollywood Sign Scrapped After Residents' Complaints

Sexyy Red Clowns Adin Ross After He Reveals Their Hookup

Sexyy Red Clowns Adin Ross After He Reveals Their Hookup