Jennifer Lopez Looks Somber in First Sighting Since Canceling 7 'This Is Me... Now' Shows

Cover Images/Janet Mayer Celebrity

Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez has stepped out for the first time since she scrapped some of her upcoming shows. The "On the Floor" singer looked somber in a new sighting shortly after it was announced that seven concerts for her "This Is Me... Now" tour have been canceled.

On Wednesday, March 13, the 54-year-old pop star was spotted out and about in Los Angeles. In pictures making their rounds online, it could be seen that she was making her way to a dance studio in the city in California. Unlike her usual public appearance, she did not appear in good spirits at that time.

Some of the photos captured Jennifer showing a stern facial expression as she covered both of her eyes with a pair of sunglasses. She seemingly was walking alone as she carried what appeared to be an iPad in one of her hands.

The "If You Had My Love" hitmaker opted to wear a casual ensemble. She kept her body warm in a black top, which came with a high neck design, and oversized navy blue hoodie that had small white graphics on its front side.

Jennifer also donned a pair of long matching sweatpants and light-colored sneakers with white soles. She ditched her bag and kept her accessories minimal by rocking only her wedding ring. In addition, her long brown tresses were styled in a sleek high bun.

The snaps circulated online after Jennifer secretly called off a number of her upcoming shows, which are parts of the "This Is Me... Now" tour. She canceled the final seven gigs of the tour from August 20 to August 31. Throughout the dates, she was supposed to perform in Cleveland, Nashville, Raleigh, Atlanta, Tampa, New Orleans and Houston.

As of Wednesday, each of the shows' Ticketmaster page has been taken down. It also has been replaced with a message that read, "Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. No action is required to obtain a refund."

Jennifer and her team have not publicly addressed the cancellation. Though so, it was revealed that the singer and her team were forced to call off the concerts due to "logistical issue through the promoter."

