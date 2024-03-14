Billy Baldwin's Wife Posts About 'Sins' After Husband Feuds With Sharon Stone

Cover Images/Milla Cochran Celebrity

Chynna Phillips shares a cryptic quote about God's 'mercy' overcoming someone's sins as her husband Billy has threatened to spill his 'Sliver' co-star's 'dirt.'

Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Billy Baldwin a.k.a. William Baldwin may not be that gracious, but God is, so what his wife believes. Chynna Phillips has posted a cryptic quote about God's "mercy" overcoming someone's "sins" after her husband is feuding with Sharon Stone.

On Tuesday, March 12, Chynna shared the quote by the late pastor Tim Keller. "If you were a hundred times worse than you are, your sins would be no match for his mercy," it read. She added in the caption, "Perspective," with several Bible-related hashtags.

Chynna's cryptic post came amid her husband's beef with his "Sliver" co-star Sharon. After the actress revealed that the movie's producer Robert Evans pressured her to have sex with the actor to save the movie, because his performance "was the problem," he clapped back on X, formerly Twitter.

"Not sure why Sharon Stone keep talking about me all these years later?" the 61-year-old tweeted on Tuesday. He claimed, "Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances? Did she say to her gal pal Janice Dickinson the day after I screen tested and ran into them on our MGM Grand flight back to New York… 'I'm gonna make him fall so hard for me, it's gonna make his head spin.' ???"

The younger brother of Alec Baldwin went on threatening to spill Sharon's "dirt," adding, "I have so much dirt on her it would make her head spin but I've kept quiet." He continued, "The story of the meeting I had with Bob Evans imploring him allow me to choreograph the final sex scene in the photo below so I wouldn't have to kiss Sharon is absolute legend."

He concluded his post with teasing the possibility of him writing a book about Sharon, "Wonder if I should write a book and tell the many, many disturbing, kinky and unprofessional tales about Sharon? That might be fun."

Janice later denied Billy's claim that Sharon ever vowed to make him "fall so hard" for her. "As I recall Sharon never said that to me," the TV personality told Daily Mail on the same day. The model added, "I am not sure why Billy Baldwin is bringing this up. I adore them both but that never happened."

You can share this post!