Janice Dickinson Defends Sharon Stone After Billy Baldwin Threatens to Spill Her 'Dirt'

The model denies that her friend Sharon ever confided to her that she would make Billy 'fall so hard' for her just hours after their screen test for their 1993 movie 'Sliver'.

Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Billy Baldwin a.k.a. William Baldwin seemingly wants beef with Sharon Stone, but her friend quickly comes to her defense. Janice Dickinson has slammed the actor's tirade against his "Sliver" co-star after he claimed that the actress once vowed to make him "fall so hard" for her.

Billy claimed Janice was the one Sharon confided to about her determination, but the model has refuted his claim. "As I recall Sharon never said that to me," the TV personality told Daily Mail on Tuesday, March 12. "I am not sure why Billy Baldwin is bringing this up. I adore them both but that never happened."

Janice was responding to Billy's tirade after Sharon revealed that a "Sliver" producer, Robert Evans, told her to have sex with Billy while they filmed the 1993 movie. "Not sure why Sharon Stone keep talking about me all these years later?" the younger brother of Alec Baldwin wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

He claimed, "Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances? Did she say to her gal pal Janice Dickinson the day after I screen tested and ran into them on our MGM Grand flight back to New York… 'I'm gonna make him fall so hard for me, it's gonna make his head spin.' ???"

The 61-year-old went on threatening to spill Sharon's "dirt," adding, "I have so much dirt on her it would make her head spin but I've kept quiet." He continued, "The story of the meeting I had with Bob Evans imploring him allow me to choreograph the final sex scene in the photo below so I wouldn't have to kiss Sharon is absolute legend."

He concluded his post with teasing the possibility of him writing a book about Sharon, "Wonder if I should write a book and tell the many, many disturbing, kinky and unprofessional tales about Sharon? That might be fun."

Billy Baldwin launched a tirade against Sharon Stone.

Billy launched the online rant after Sharon revealed she was pressured to sleep with her "Sliver" co-star in an effort to get a "better" performance. Speaking on the "Louis Theroux" podcast, the actress said, "[Robert] called me to his office. He had these very low '70s, '80s couches, so I'm essentially sitting on the floor, when I should have been on set."

"And he's running around his office in sunglasses explaining to me that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin's performance would get better, and we needed Billy to get better in the movie because that was the problem," the "Basic Instinct" star recalled.

She said that Robert believed sleeping with Billy would give the pair better "chemistry on screen," which would "save the movie." The 66-year-old sarcastically added, "And the real problem with the movie was me because I was so uptight, and so not like a real actress who could just f**k him and get things back on track. The real problem was I was such a tight a**e."

Sharon admitted she was frustrated that the filmmakers had not listened to her on suggestions on whom to cast instead of the "Bio-Dome" actor, believing that Michael Douglas would have made the movie better. "I didn't have to f**k Michael Douglas," she said. "Michael could come to work and know how to hit those marks, and do that line, and rehearse and show up. Now all of a sudden I'm in the 'I have to f**k people' business."

