 

Dean McDermott Details How He Becomes Drug and Alcohol Counselor After ''Horrible' Addiction

When sharing his story in a new interview, the 'Dead Again In Tombstone' star reveals he's now a drug and alcohol counselor after going 'into treatment and put [his] life back together.'

  • Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Dean McDermott's "horrible" addiction in the past has shaped him into what he is today. The "Dead Again In Tombstone" star revealed he's now a drug and alcohol counselor after getting sober.

The 57-year-old shared his story in an interview with Page Six. "I am clean and sober," he said. "I got to a place where I finally surrendered and admitted that I needed help."

"The way I was running my life, the way I was running the show was not right." he continued. "Not, good for anybody - myself, my family and [Tori Spelling]. It was a horrible way to live. So I finally surrendered and asked for help, and I got it."

Dean said he "went into treatment and put [his] life back together." He added that he owes his life and newfound way of living to Harmony Place Treatment Center in Woodland Hills, California, and Freedom House Sober Living.

"It's amazing when we ask," the estranged husband of Tori Spelling further explained. "It's a simple thing, but very difficult to do when you're at the end of your rope and don't know where to turn."

Dean declared that he promised himself to be in "100 percent" or not at all. "Coming in at 55 years old - it's just not a good look. I had to get this right," he stated.

From there, Dean found himself in a six-day-a-week treatment program consisting of four groups a day. "I made a deal, I'm all in, so I'll give it a try," he said of breathwork. "So I gave it a try, and I fell in love with it. It changed my life. The very first session I've ever had."

