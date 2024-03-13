'The Batman 2' Delayed a Year Due to Hollywood Strikes

Warner Bros. Pictures Movie

The sequel, set to star Robert Pattinson reprising his role as the Caped Crusader, was originally slated to hit theaters in October 2025, but is now pushed back to October 2026.

Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Even months after the 2023 Hollywood strikes ended, several projects still deal with the aftermath. In the latest upsetting update from Warner Bros. Discovery, it has been announced that "The Batman 2" isn't going to arrive in 2025 as scheduled before.

The sequel starring Robert Pattinson as the titular superhero has been pushed back a year, from October 3, 2025 to October 2, 2026, so the studio announced on Tuesday, March 12. The delay was due to stalled script development during the Hollywood strikes last year, according to TheWrap.

"The Batman" new date isn't the only adjustment Warner Bros. has just made to its calendar. On the same day, the studio announced that Maggie Gyllenhaal's upcoming directorial film "The Bride", which stars Christian Bale, Jessie Buckley and Peter Sarsgaard, will take "The Batman" sequel's old spot on October 3, 2025.

Meanwhile, "Alto Knights", Barry Levinson's mob drama starring two Robert De Niros, has been moved from November 15, 2024 to March 21, 2025. The studio has also added a new film from Paul Thomas Anderson to its schedule, setting it for August 8, 2025. The "Untitled Paul Thomas Andersen Event Film" will be released in IMAX.

The new date for "The Batman 2" is a blessing in disguise for the movie as it will now give some distance from James Gunn's "Superman", which is hitting cinemas on July 11, 2025.

"The Batman 2" was first announced at CinemaCon back in April 2022. In August of last year, Mattson Tomlin signed up to write the film along with Matt Reeves, who will return as director. In late January, DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran gave the film a title and a date of October 2025.

Plot details are scarce, but it was recently reported that the sequel would bring in the Dark Knight's most disturbing villain. The upcoming movie may mark the live-action big-screen debut of Clayface, one of the classic Bat-baddies.

