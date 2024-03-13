Porsha Williams' Husband Simon Guobadia Appears to Have Moved On Amid Divorce

Instagram Celebrity

In a new post on his Instagram account, the Nigerian-born businessman shares a video of him enjoying a yacht date with who appears to be his new girlfriend.

AceShowbiz - Porsha Williams' estranged husband Simon Guobadia seemingly doesn't find it hard to find a new lady amid their divorce. In a new Instagram post, Simon shared a video of him enjoying a yacht date with who appeared to be his new girlfriend.

The clip saw the Nigerian-born businessman sitting comfortably on a couch with a drink in one of his hands. The lady, who was later confirmed to be fitness influencer Jenelle Buttler, was not featured in the clip, but she was seen in one of her Instagram posts sporting the same shades that was in Simon's video.

"Yacht life. One life, live it," Simon wrote in the caption, "Nothing promised." It was also revealed that Simon and Jenelle, who is going by getbodiedbyj, are following each other on the platform.

Jenelle further fueled the romance rumors by recently posting a picture of her standing in front of one of Simon's luxury cars. In another snap, she was also seen in the passenger seat of his Rolls-Royce.

In response to the alleged romance, some Internet users shared their opinions on Instagram comments. "He must be a Gemini… They'll breakup with you today and move on TODAY… You thought I was gone say the next day???" one wrote. Another joked, "Nigerian men move on faster than Mexican music."

One person added, "I don't believe none of these celebrity couples are in love except for Lebron James and [Savannah James]." One other, meanwhile, suggested that it's a karma for Porsha, saying, "I love Porsha but the same way you get them is the same way you lose them."

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star filed her divorce papers after 15 months of marriage. Filed in Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia, the divorce paper was said to be private so it's unknown why Porsha made the decisions. However, a source told PEOPLE that the pair split due to an "ongoing matter," though it's "unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon's past."

Making use of Instagram, the 42-year-old shared a note that read, "Thank you for your prayers & support." Simon, meanwhile, noted in his own statement, "Will Stop Loving My Wife When Divorce Is Final."

