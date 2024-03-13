Kristen Stewart Ditches Pants for Briefs, Claps Back at Critics of Provocative Rolling Stone Cover

Cover Images/Janet Mayer Celebrity

Showing her defiant style in her latest outing, the 33-year-old actress flashes her undergarments when stepping out to promote her new film 'Love Lies Bleeding'.

Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kristen Stewart continues to parade her daring style as she has been on the promotional trail for her new movie "Love Lies Bleeding". The actress defied fashion norm as she flashed her underwear during an outing in New York City on Tuesday, March 12.

The 33-year-old ditched pants in exchange for a pair of beige cashmere high-waisted briefs from Brunello Cucinelli's spring/summer 2024 collection. She, however, played it safe as she added a pair of sheer nude tights underneath the briefs.

The Bella Swan depicter in the "Twilight Saga" movie series teamed the chic knitted underwear with a coordinating cotton poplin shirt, also by Brunello Cucinelli, which was left unbuttoned, exposing her bra underneath. She completed her jaw-dropping look with maroon stilettos, a quilted Chanel bag and a pair of aviator sunglasses, while her hair was slicked back in wet style.

Kristen's latest outing in New York City comes one day after she hit back at criticism of her racy Rolling Stone cover. The actress stopped by "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Monday night to promote her film "Love Lies Bleeding" when she was asked about the outcry over her provocative pose on the magazine's cover.

"Now before I show this cover, I just want you to know and the audience to know that I think it's a perfectly lovely cover," Stephen Colbert cautiously told his audience. "We were asked by CBS not to show it. They thought that would not be a good idea for us to show this and I don't understand why." Amidst audience cheers after the cover reveal, the host quipped, "I want to say that you look better in a jockstrap than I ever did."

"Well, OK. Let's keep this light... it's a little ironic because I feel like I've seen a lot of male pubic hair on the cover of things," Kristen responded to the backlash. "I've seen, like, a lot of hands in pants and unbuttoned. I think there's a certain overt acknowledgement of a female sexuality that has its own volition in a way that is annoying for people who are sexist and homophobic."

"I've certainly seen more revealing covers on Rolling Stone or Sports Illustrated for that matter," Stephen chimed in. Agreeing, Kristen said, "It's not remotely explicit, yeah." The comedian added, "I think it also violates public expectations of female sexuality as opposed to how you're presenting it here."

"Yes, because female sexuality isn't supposed to actually want anything but to be had," Kristen replied. "And that feels like it's protruding in a way that might be annoying. But f**k you." She cheekily added, "But I never will!"

For her appearance on the late-night talk show, Kristen also went daring in a barely-there top. She went braless underneath the semi-sheer backless black top paired with a long black skirt with a high slit on the back.

