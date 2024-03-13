 

Prince William Attends Thomas Kingston's Funeral Sans Kate Middleton

Prince William Attends Thomas Kingston's Funeral Sans Kate Middleton
Instagram/Cover Images/Blitz Pictures
Celebrity

The Prince of Wales is among the 140 mourners who honored his cousin Lady Gabriella Kingston's husband, who died at the age of 45 from suicide on February 25.

  • Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Prince William attended a private funeral for Thomas Kingston on Tuesday, March 12. The Prince of Wales was among the mourners who honored his cousin Lady Gabriella Kingston's husband who died from suicide on February 25.

William's wife Kate Middleton didn't join the royal to attend the private service. King Charles was not in attendance since he stepped back from making public outings amid his cancer battle, while Queen Camila wasn't present because she is set to host a reception at Buckingham Palace.

At the service, which took place at the Chapel Royal in St. James' Palace in London, Lady Gabriella was seen being joined by her parents, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, as well as Kingston's family. The funeral was attended by 140 friends and family.

  Editors' Pick

The service ended with a private cremation after an hour. The family will likely hold a larger memorial service in the near future.

Thomas, who died at the age of 45, married Lady Gabriella in 2019. The financier, who used to date Kate's sister Pippa Middleton, was found with a "catastrophic head injury" at his parents' home in the Cotswolds. Following an investigation, it was confirmed to be a self-inflicted gunshot as a gun was found near his body.

"The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas's death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family," an official statement from Buckingham Palace was issued on February 27. "In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family."

In its own statement, the Kingston family shared that they're mourning the loss of "an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him." It continued, "His death has come as a great shock to the whole family, and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Zoe Kravitz Brings Fiance Channing Tatum to Dad Lenny's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Kristen Stewart Ditches Pants for Briefs, Claps Back at Critics of Provocative Rolling Stone Cover
Related Posts
Prince William Accused of Neglecting Kate Middleton Amid Her Recovery From Surgery

Prince William Accused of Neglecting Kate Middleton Amid Her Recovery From Surgery

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton Alarmed by the Rise in Anti-Semitism

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton Alarmed by the Rise in Anti-Semitism

Prince William Withdraws From Godfather's Funeral for Personal Reasons

Prince William Withdraws From Godfather's Funeral for Personal Reasons

Prince William 'Deeply Concerned' About the Death Toll in Gaza Amid Hamas-Israel Conflict

Prince William 'Deeply Concerned' About the Death Toll in Gaza Amid Hamas-Israel Conflict

Latest News
Willow Smith Releases New Single 'Symptom of Life' and Its Music Video
  • Mar 13, 2024

Willow Smith Releases New Single 'Symptom of Life' and Its Music Video

Porsha Williams' Husband Simon Guobadia Appears to Have Moved On Amid Divorce
  • Mar 13, 2024

Porsha Williams' Husband Simon Guobadia Appears to Have Moved On Amid Divorce

Kristen Stewart Ditches Pants for Briefs, Claps Back at Critics of Provocative Rolling Stone Cover
  • Mar 13, 2024

Kristen Stewart Ditches Pants for Briefs, Claps Back at Critics of Provocative Rolling Stone Cover

Zoe Kravitz Brings Fiance Channing Tatum to Dad Lenny's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
  • Mar 13, 2024

Zoe Kravitz Brings Fiance Channing Tatum to Dad Lenny's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Prince William Attends Thomas Kingston's Funeral Sans Kate Middleton
  • Mar 13, 2024

Prince William Attends Thomas Kingston's Funeral Sans Kate Middleton

Johnny Depp Deletes Photo With Robert Downey Jr. After Roasted Over Photoshopped Image
  • Mar 13, 2024

Johnny Depp Deletes Photo With Robert Downey Jr. After Roasted Over Photoshopped Image

Most Read
Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-11 15:44:57

Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party

Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping

Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Ice Spice Slammed Over 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress Despite Defending Her Designer Gown

Ice Spice Slammed Over 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress Despite Defending Her Designer Gown

Katy Perry Sparks Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom After Stepping Out Solo and Ditching Her Ring

Katy Perry Sparks Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom After Stepping Out Solo and Ditching Her Ring

Cardi B Brags About Confronting Her Foe After Alleged Altercation With Saweetie at Oscars Afterparty

Cardi B Brags About Confronting Her Foe After Alleged Altercation With Saweetie at Oscars Afterparty

Katy Perry Gets Cozy With AI Billionaire Mogul Sam Altman Amid Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry Gets Cozy With AI Billionaire Mogul Sam Altman Amid Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom

Tammy Rivera Denies Throwing Jab at Waka Flocka Flame's GF, Claims They're Still Legally Married

Tammy Rivera Denies Throwing Jab at Waka Flocka Flame's GF, Claims They're Still Legally Married

Hailey Bieber's Dad Stephen Baldwin Reacts to Jimmy Kimmel's Shade in Bizarre Video

Hailey Bieber's Dad Stephen Baldwin Reacts to Jimmy Kimmel's Shade in Bizarre Video