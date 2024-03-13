Prince William Attends Thomas Kingston's Funeral Sans Kate Middleton

Instagram/Cover Images/Blitz Pictures Celebrity

The Prince of Wales is among the 140 mourners who honored his cousin Lady Gabriella Kingston's husband, who died at the age of 45 from suicide on February 25.

AceShowbiz - Prince William attended a private funeral for Thomas Kingston on Tuesday, March 12. The Prince of Wales was among the mourners who honored his cousin Lady Gabriella Kingston's husband who died from suicide on February 25.

William's wife Kate Middleton didn't join the royal to attend the private service. King Charles was not in attendance since he stepped back from making public outings amid his cancer battle, while Queen Camila wasn't present because she is set to host a reception at Buckingham Palace.

At the service, which took place at the Chapel Royal in St. James' Palace in London, Lady Gabriella was seen being joined by her parents, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, as well as Kingston's family. The funeral was attended by 140 friends and family.

The service ended with a private cremation after an hour. The family will likely hold a larger memorial service in the near future.

Thomas, who died at the age of 45, married Lady Gabriella in 2019. The financier, who used to date Kate's sister Pippa Middleton, was found with a "catastrophic head injury" at his parents' home in the Cotswolds. Following an investigation, it was confirmed to be a self-inflicted gunshot as a gun was found near his body.

"The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas's death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family," an official statement from Buckingham Palace was issued on February 27. "In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family."

In its own statement, the Kingston family shared that they're mourning the loss of "an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him." It continued, "His death has come as a great shock to the whole family, and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing."

