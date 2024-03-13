 

'Black-ish' Star Jenifer Lewis Nearly Died After Falling 10 Feet From Balcony

The 'Think Like a Man' actress shares a terrifying experience of near-fatal fall from a balcony during a trip to Africa after her hit television show came to an end.

  • Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jenifer Lewis has revealed harrowing details of a near-fatal accident she experienced during a trip to Africa in November 2022. In an interview with "Good Morning America" host Robin Roberts, the actress recalled falling 10 feet from a balcony into a ravine filled with boulders and sharp rocks.

The incident occurred at the start of her trip after the conclusion of the hit show "Black-ish". Lewis had planned to retire and embark on a global journey, including a visit to the Serengeti region of Africa. She had booked a hotel room with an infinity pool view, but shortly after checking in, her dream vacation turned into a nightmare.

Lewis explained that she went out onto her balcony to admire the view when she suddenly fell. She described the area as unsectioned and lacking any warning signs. The impact left her with severe pain in her right hip and shoulder.

Despite her injuries, Lewis remained conscious but was unable to move. She called out to her friend for help, but when the woman returned with assistance, Lewis found herself alone in the darkness once more. According to Lewis, she heard a lion roar as her friend ran for help.

Lewis emphasized the physical and emotional toll the fall took on her. "It was hard even to take a big breath to scream," she said. She also feared for her life, joking that she envisioned a headline about her demise.

The complete interview with Robin Roberts will air on ABC on Tuesday evening at 8:30 p.m. EST. Lewis expressed her gratitude for being alive and emphasized the importance of valuing life after such a traumatic experience.

