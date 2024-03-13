Paris Hilton Slams Mauricio Umansky After He Accuses Her Dad of Screwing Him Over in Real Estate

Instagram Celebrity

The 'This Is Paris' star criticizes Kyle Richards' estranged husband for airing the Hilton family feud on his reality television show 'Buying Beverly Hills'.

Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton has taken to social media to criticize Mauricio Umansky following the release of a preview for Netflix's "Buying Beverly Hills". In the preview, Umansky discusses his departure from Hilton & Hyland to form his own real estate agency, citing his lack of partnership status as the reason.

Hilton's father, Rick, is a partner at Hilton & Hyland, and Umansky's exit caused friction within the family. Paris Hilton responded to the preview on Instagram, stating that her father "would never speak negatively about his family."

"Frankly, we are all sick of him using the Hilton name every chance he gets to plug his lame show," Hilton wrote. "It is enough already..."

Umansky, who is married to Kathy Hilton's younger sister, Kyle Richards, defended his decision on the show, claiming that he was "kind of f***ed" by Hilton & Hyland. He stated that he was denied a partnership despite his contributions to the company's success.

Umansky also alleged that Hilton & Hyland questioned why he had not informed them of his plans to open his own agency. "I'd never be caught speaking poorly about them because I don't think poorly about them...Unfortunately, it got sour because it really affected the family," he said.



Kyle Richards, who has been open about her marital struggles in the past, recently hinted that she had been contemplating a separation from Umansky for several years. Her sister, Kathy Hilton, supported Richards' decision, stating, "I don't like having bad energy with anyone, and I think this is good healing for Kyle."



