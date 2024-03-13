 

Ashley Darby 'Having Fun' With New Special Someone Amid Divorce From Husband Michael

The 'Real Housewives of Potomac' star, who was married to Michael for eight years before she announced their split in April 2022, also admits that he isn't ready to define the relationship just yet.

  • Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ashley Darby has a new special someone after splitting from her husband Michael Darby. In a new interview, "The Real Housewives of Potomac" star revealed that she's "having fun" with her new man although she isn't ready to define the relationship just yet.

"I have a friend," the 35-year-old Miss District of Columbia winner told PEOPLE. "We've only been talking for about four months."

"I'm still learning what dating means in this world," she admitted. "There's a lot of terminology that I'm trying to get the feel for. But we're having fun."

Ashley went on to note that she and her "friend," who is 49 years old now, have actually known each other for a long time. They met 15 years ago, long before the TV personality even knew her now-estranged husband Michael.

"I was at a Friendsgiving party and the party was about to end, and he walked through the door and I was like, 'Holy...' - one of those moments," she recalled. "So yeah, he asked me out. We went out the next day for dinner."

Ashley confirmed her split from Michael in April 2022. "Almost eight years ago, when Michael and I said 'I do,' we anticipated sharing every single day together from that moment forward," she said in the statement to Bravo's "The Daily Dish". "Unfortunately, that is not our current reality. We have decided to separate."

"People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences," she explained. "Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways."

Ashley claimed that the couple, who shares two children Dean, 4, and Dylan, 3, together, is both at "very different stages in our lives and have different goals for our futures." She further elaborated, "We both want the other to achieve true happiness and fulfillment and feel that we cannot do this together."

