 

'Sister's Wives' Star Christine Brown Honors Stepson Garrison in Emotional Post

'Sister's Wives' Star Christine Brown Honors Stepson Garrison in Emotional Post
Instagram
Celebrity

The TLC star pays tribute to the son of former husband Kody Brown and Janelle in a touching post on her Instagram account in the wake of his tragic death.

  • Mar 8, 2024

AceShowbiz - Christine Brown has spoken out in the wake of the death of her stepson Garrison Brown. Making use of her Instagram account, Christine paid tribute to the late son of Janelle Brown in a touching post.

In the post, Christine shared a video featuring Garrison alongside Truely Brown, her daughter with ex-husband Kody Brown. "Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood Truely's need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed," Christine penned.

"We'll miss him forever," Christine added. She also included some hashtags, including "#tellthoseyoulovethatyoulovethem," in the caption.

In other related news, Garrison's roommates reportedly heard a pop sound the night before his body was found. However, they didn't think it was a gunshot.

  Editors' Pick

Recently, it was revealed that Garrison sent a concerning text message before his death of an apparent suicide. "I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can't. I miss these days," read the text, which Garrison allegedly sent to a group of people.

While Janelle was not in the group chat, she told police that she texted Garrison himself after catching wind of her son's message. She reportedly also contacted her other children to "check" on their brother since he had allegedly stopped responding.

Garrison's younger brother Gabriel Brown was the one who volunteered to check on Garrison. Unfortunately, the 25-year-old was found dead at his home in Arizona with a gun in his hand.

Confirming the devastating news, Kody wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, March 5, "Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him."

He continued, "Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory." In addition to Garrison, Janelle and Kody share Madison, Logan, Gabriel, Hunter and Savanah.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Halle Bailey Admits to Feeling 'Burned' After Invasive Baby Rumors and Racist Ariel Casting Backlash
Related Posts
'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown 'Blessed' to Have Married Fiance David Woolley

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown 'Blessed' to Have Married Fiance David Woolley

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Introduces Her Boyfriend on Valentine's Day

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Introduces Her Boyfriend on Valentine's Day

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reveals She's Dating Someone 'Exclusively' After Kody Split

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reveals She's Dating Someone 'Exclusively' After Kody Split

Christine Brown's Aunt Reacts to 'Sister Wives' Star's Split From Kody

Christine Brown's Aunt Reacts to 'Sister Wives' Star's Split From Kody

Latest News
'Sister's Wives' Star Christine Brown Honors Stepson Garrison in Emotional Post
  • Mar 08, 2024

'Sister's Wives' Star Christine Brown Honors Stepson Garrison in Emotional Post

Halle Bailey Admits to Feeling 'Burned' After Invasive Baby Rumors and Racist Ariel Casting Backlash
  • Mar 08, 2024

Halle Bailey Admits to Feeling 'Burned' After Invasive Baby Rumors and Racist Ariel Casting Backlash

Tom Brady 'Never Wanted' to Divorce Gisele Bundchen for This Reason
  • Mar 08, 2024

Tom Brady 'Never Wanted' to Divorce Gisele Bundchen for This Reason

'Dragon Ball' Fans Mourn Death of Manga Creator Akira Toriyama Due to Subdural Hematoma
  • Mar 08, 2024

'Dragon Ball' Fans Mourn Death of Manga Creator Akira Toriyama Due to Subdural Hematoma

Kathy Hilton Claims Kyle Richards Mulls Over Mauricio Umansky Split for Years
  • Mar 08, 2024

Kathy Hilton Claims Kyle Richards Mulls Over Mauricio Umansky Split for Years

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor 'Excited' About Their Future as Romance Gets 'Serious'
  • Mar 08, 2024

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor 'Excited' About Their Future as Romance Gets 'Serious'

Most Read
Travis Kelce Jetting Off to Singapore After Taylor Swift's Health Scare
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-07 11:03:27

Travis Kelce Jetting Off to Singapore After Taylor Swift's Health Scare

Gal Gadot Announces Birth of Baby No. 4 Following Secret Pregnancy

Gal Gadot Announces Birth of Baby No. 4 Following Secret Pregnancy

KJ Apa Splits From Longtime Girlfriend Clara Berry

KJ Apa Splits From Longtime Girlfriend Clara Berry

Rick Ross' Ex Cristina Mackey Refuses to Play Victim as She Confirms 'Clean' Breakup

Rick Ross' Ex Cristina Mackey Refuses to Play Victim as She Confirms 'Clean' Breakup

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori and Family Enjoy Outing Before Tension Over Her 'Trashy' Styles

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori and Family Enjoy Outing Before Tension Over Her 'Trashy' Styles

Tom Schwartz Seemingly Soft-Launches New Romance After Katie Maloney Divorce

Tom Schwartz Seemingly Soft-Launches New Romance After Katie Maloney Divorce

Tom Sandoval to Pay Ex Rachel Leviss to Avoid 'Huge Mess' Amid Her Lawsuit

Tom Sandoval to Pay Ex Rachel Leviss to Avoid 'Huge Mess' Amid Her Lawsuit

Selena Gomez's BF Benny Blanco Shares What He Cooks for Her Often

Selena Gomez's BF Benny Blanco Shares What He Cooks for Her Often

Melania Trump's Absence From Donald's Super Tuesday Victory Party Fuels Marital Woes Speculation

Melania Trump's Absence From Donald's Super Tuesday Victory Party Fuels Marital Woes Speculation