'Sister's Wives' Star Christine Brown Honors Stepson Garrison in Emotional Post

Instagram Celebrity

The TLC star pays tribute to the son of former husband Kody Brown and Janelle in a touching post on her Instagram account in the wake of his tragic death.

Mar 8, 2024

AceShowbiz - Christine Brown has spoken out in the wake of the death of her stepson Garrison Brown. Making use of her Instagram account, Christine paid tribute to the late son of Janelle Brown in a touching post.

In the post, Christine shared a video featuring Garrison alongside Truely Brown, her daughter with ex-husband Kody Brown. "Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood Truely's need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed," Christine penned.

"We'll miss him forever," Christine added. She also included some hashtags, including "#tellthoseyoulovethatyoulovethem," in the caption.

In other related news, Garrison's roommates reportedly heard a pop sound the night before his body was found. However, they didn't think it was a gunshot.

Recently, it was revealed that Garrison sent a concerning text message before his death of an apparent suicide. "I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can't. I miss these days," read the text, which Garrison allegedly sent to a group of people.

While Janelle was not in the group chat, she told police that she texted Garrison himself after catching wind of her son's message. She reportedly also contacted her other children to "check" on their brother since he had allegedly stopped responding.

Garrison's younger brother Gabriel Brown was the one who volunteered to check on Garrison. Unfortunately, the 25-year-old was found dead at his home in Arizona with a gun in his hand.

Confirming the devastating news, Kody wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, March 5, "Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him."

He continued, "Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory." In addition to Garrison, Janelle and Kody share Madison, Logan, Gabriel, Hunter and Savanah.

You can share this post!