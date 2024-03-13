 

Yung Miami Scolds Troll Criticizing Her for Twerking and Saying Her Career Flopped

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik
The 30-year-old City Girls member offers her clapback after one user on X, formerly Twitter, argued, 'Caresha just be outside doing anything,' adding, 'That's why that career is flopping like it is.'

  • Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Yung Miami isn't here for any negativity. The one-half of City Girls didn't take a long time to fire back at one social media user who criticized her for twerking and saying her career flopped.

The 30-year-old femcee offered her clapback after one user on X, formerly Twitter, argued, "Caresha just be outside doing anything. That's why that career is flopping like it is." The individual added, "Every damn second this b***h in the club shaking her a** instead of working on her craft."

Catching wind of the post, Miami responded, "I was at my hosting collecting my coins." The hip-hop artist, whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee, went on to note, "having a mf ball!!!!!!!!!!!"

Some fans also came to Miami's defense. "Idk why yall acting like JT ain't the one who wanted to be a rapper fr. Caresha held it dwn and now she's doing her and JT is focused on her solo career it's nothing wrong with that," one person penned, while another opined, "Y'all be worrying about the wrong thing… mind y'all broke business."

Miami's post arrived just a few days after her City Girls groupmate JT announced her first solo U.S. tour. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, March 6, JT unveiled the tour dates and wrote, "Mwah! I'm on my way, which city will I see you in?"

JT will kick off the 13-city trek on March 23 at The Sekai in Houston. She will then make stops in Dallas, Jacksonville, Miami, Tampa, Milwaukee, Cleveland, Detroit, West Palm and Charlotte. On April 21, the raptress will take the stage at Baltimore's Icons before heading to New York on April 26. She will wrap things up on April 27 at Kansas City's Club Municipal.

