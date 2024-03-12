Kelly Rizzo Defends Herself for Dating Breckin Meyer Around Two Years After Bob Saget's Death

Cover Images/Dave Allocca/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The widow of Bob breaks her silence on criticisms suggesting that she moved on from the late comedian with the 'Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties' actor 'too fast.'

Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kelly Rizzo has broken her silence on criticisms suggesting that she moved on from Bob Saget "too fast." The widow of Bob defended herself for starting a new relationship with Breckin Meyer around two years after the late comedian's death.

On Sunday, March 10, the 44-year-old Eat Travel Rock blog founder uploaded via TikTok a video. In it, she said, "The vast, vast, vast majority of all of the comments and feedback and support and everything I've gotten since Bob passed, 99% has been positive and lovely and wonderful. But there are some people who just love to talk."

Kelly went on to say, "When it comes to dating after your spouse passes away, I'm gonna start by saying, unless you are a widow or a widower, you truly have absolutely no place and no right to comment on this, because you do not know what it's like. You just don't understand the incredibly complex and difficult and dynamic thoughts and feelings that come up during this entire process."

"At some point, when it crosses your mind to even think about starting to date again, just having those thoughts, you feel guilty, you feel ashamed, you feel horrible, but yet you also feel lonely, and so you wanna do it," she continued. "And then you have support and love from your spouse's friends and family."

Kelly recalled, "They're telling you it's OK, but yet you still feel really weird about it. In my situation, it was Bob's daughters, Bob's friends. They were saying, 'It's OK.' So I'm like, 'OK, it must be OK.' But you still need to feel OK with it and [have] peace with it in your heart."

She further explained, "I didn't personally get to that point until well after a year after Bob had passed. And then I didn't start dating until 18 months or so after Bob passed. And, yes, now people are seeing me with my boyfriend, and it's two years and a few months after. And maybe some people think Bob passed, like, a minute ago because they're like, 'This is so fast.' It has been well over two years."

Bob took his last breath in January 2022 at 65 years old. He was tragically found dead in his Florida hotel room. On February 4, Kelly confirmed her romantic relationship with her actor beau Breckin. The new couple made their red carpet debut at the Janie's Fund Grammy Awards Viewing Party, which took place at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

