Post Malone Performs Toby Keith's 'As Good As I Once Was' in Heartfelt Tribute

Cover Images/Judy Eddy/Tony DiMaio Music

Around one month after the country music star passed away, the 'Chemical' hitmaker covers one of the late singer's hit singles onstage at the American Rodeo.

Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Post Malone has performed one of Toby Keith's hit songs to pay a tribute to the late singer. The "Chemical" hitmaker decided to cover the country music star's single titled "As Good As I Once Was" during his recent show.

On Monday, March 11, the 28-year-old singer, whose real name is Austin Post, made use of his Instagram account to share a video from his gig at the American Rodeo in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, March 9. In the clip, it could be seen that he was shirtless while standing on a stage. He also carried an acoustic guitar and stood behind a standing microphone.

In the beginning of the footage, Post was documented raising a red Solo cup of beer and sipping the drink from it. He apparently was giving a nod to Toby's hit song titled "Red Solo Cup", which was released back in 2011.

After putting the cup on the stage, the "Enough Is Enough" rapper began singing "As Good As I Once Was" while playing the acoustic guitar. He sang, "I ain't as good as I once was/ That's just the cold hard truth/ I still throw a few back, talk a little smack/ When I'm feelin' bullet proof."

Post continued, "So don't double-dog dare me now/ 'Cause I'd have to call your bluff/ I ain't as good as I once was, but I'm as good once/ As I ever was/ May not be good as I once was, but I'm as good once/ As I ever was."

After wrapping up the song, Post bowed down and stated, "Rest in Peace to Toby Keith, ladies and gentlemen," prompting the audience members to cheer. Along with the video, he wrote in the caption of the post, "As Good As I Once Was. RIP @tobykeith," adding clinking champagne glasses and red heart emojis.

The heartfelt tribute came around one month after Toby passed away. The "How Do You Like Me Now?!" singer, who was diagnosed with stomach cancer in autumn 2021, lost his battle with the disease on February 5. Shortly after his passing, he posthumously earned his fifth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with his record titled "35 Biggest Hits".

