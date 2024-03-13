 

Post Malone Performs Toby Keith's 'As Good As I Once Was' in Heartfelt Tribute

Post Malone Performs Toby Keith's 'As Good As I Once Was' in Heartfelt Tribute
Cover Images/Judy Eddy/Tony DiMaio
Music

Around one month after the country music star passed away, the 'Chemical' hitmaker covers one of the late singer's hit singles onstage at the American Rodeo.

  • Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Post Malone has performed one of Toby Keith's hit songs to pay a tribute to the late singer. The "Chemical" hitmaker decided to cover the country music star's single titled "As Good As I Once Was" during his recent show.

On Monday, March 11, the 28-year-old singer, whose real name is Austin Post, made use of his Instagram account to share a video from his gig at the American Rodeo in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, March 9. In the clip, it could be seen that he was shirtless while standing on a stage. He also carried an acoustic guitar and stood behind a standing microphone.

In the beginning of the footage, Post was documented raising a red Solo cup of beer and sipping the drink from it. He apparently was giving a nod to Toby's hit song titled "Red Solo Cup", which was released back in 2011.

  Editors' Pick

After putting the cup on the stage, the "Enough Is Enough" rapper began singing "As Good As I Once Was" while playing the acoustic guitar. He sang, "I ain't as good as I once was/ That's just the cold hard truth/ I still throw a few back, talk a little smack/ When I'm feelin' bullet proof."

Post continued, "So don't double-dog dare me now/ 'Cause I'd have to call your bluff/ I ain't as good as I once was, but I'm as good once/ As I ever was/ May not be good as I once was, but I'm as good once/ As I ever was."

After wrapping up the song, Post bowed down and stated, "Rest in Peace to Toby Keith, ladies and gentlemen," prompting the audience members to cheer. Along with the video, he wrote in the caption of the post, "As Good As I Once Was. RIP @tobykeith," adding clinking champagne glasses and red heart emojis.

The heartfelt tribute came around one month after Toby passed away. The "How Do You Like Me Now?!" singer, who was diagnosed with stomach cancer in autumn 2021, lost his battle with the disease on February 5. Shortly after his passing, he posthumously earned his fifth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with his record titled "35 Biggest Hits".

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kelly Rizzo Defends Herself for Dating Breckin Meyer Around Two Years After Bob Saget's Death

Michelle Yeoh Sets Record Straight on Why She Made Emma Stone 'Confused' at 2024 Oscars
Related Posts
Post Malone Forced to Trade Cowboys Jacket for Chiefs Merch by Brittany Mahomes After Super Bowl

Post Malone Forced to Trade Cowboys Jacket for Chiefs Merch by Brittany Mahomes After Super Bowl

Post Malone Feels Jittery Ahead of His Super Bowl Performance

Post Malone Feels Jittery Ahead of His Super Bowl Performance

Post Malone Determined to Shield His Daughter From Spotlight

Post Malone Determined to Shield His Daughter From Spotlight

Law Firm Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Post Malone's Alleged 'Physical Abuse' of Ex-GF Ashlen

Law Firm Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Post Malone's Alleged 'Physical Abuse' of Ex-GF Ashlen

Latest News
Dak Prescott Faces Sexual Assault Allegation, Files Lawsuit Against Accuser
  • Mar 13, 2024

Dak Prescott Faces Sexual Assault Allegation, Files Lawsuit Against Accuser

Kate Middleton Defended by Whoopi Goldberg Over Photo Editing Controversy
  • Mar 13, 2024

Kate Middleton Defended by Whoopi Goldberg Over Photo Editing Controversy

Post Malone Performs Toby Keith's 'As Good As I Once Was' in Heartfelt Tribute
  • Mar 13, 2024

Post Malone Performs Toby Keith's 'As Good As I Once Was' in Heartfelt Tribute

Wendy Williams Sued by Ex-Husband for Allegedly Failing to Pay Alimony in Divorce Settlement
  • Mar 12, 2024

Wendy Williams Sued by Ex-Husband for Allegedly Failing to Pay Alimony in Divorce Settlement

'Bachelor' Alum Sydney Hightower Welcomes First Child With NFL Star Fred Warner
  • Mar 12, 2024

'Bachelor' Alum Sydney Hightower Welcomes First Child With NFL Star Fred Warner

Teyana Taylor's Ex Iman Shumpert Slams Claim He Neglected Child Support After Moving Out
  • Mar 12, 2024

Teyana Taylor's Ex Iman Shumpert Slams Claim He Neglected Child Support After Moving Out

Most Read
Pharrell Williams Gets Enraged During Saudi Arabian Gig, Storms Off the Stage
Music
  • 2024-03-11 23:17:45

Pharrell Williams Gets Enraged During Saudi Arabian Gig, Storms Off the Stage

Nicki Minaj Allegedly Yelling at Hairstylist Backstage at Seattle Show

Nicki Minaj Allegedly Yelling at Hairstylist Backstage at Seattle Show

Elle King Breaks Silence on Drunken Dolly Parton Tribute: 'I'm Human'

Elle King Breaks Silence on Drunken Dolly Parton Tribute: 'I'm Human'

Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling Applauded for 'I'm Just Ken' Performance

Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling Applauded for 'I'm Just Ken' Performance

Artist of the Week: Sabrina Carpenter

Artist of the Week: Sabrina Carpenter

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Daughter North Announces Debut Album 'Elementary School Dropout'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Daughter North Announces Debut Album 'Elementary School Dropout'

Eva Longoria Says Becky G Will Blow People Away With Her Oscars Performance

Eva Longoria Says Becky G Will Blow People Away With Her Oscars Performance

Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish Gets Standing Ovation for Emotional Performance With FINNEAS

Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish Gets Standing Ovation for Emotional Performance With FINNEAS

Morgan Wallen Breaks Record With 'One Thing at a Time' as It Leads Billboard 200 for 19 Weeks

Morgan Wallen Breaks Record With 'One Thing at a Time' as It Leads Billboard 200 for 19 Weeks