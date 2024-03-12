Kendall Jenner Praised Over Jaw-Dropping Look in Risque Outfit at Oscars Party

Cover Images/Media Punch/INSTARimages Celebrity

Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner served looks at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday, March 10 in Los Angeles. The 28-year-old arrived in a sheer gown and corset at the star-studded bash, leaving little to imagination.

"The Kardashians" star rocked a Maison Margiela that included a black lace at the top. The ensemble, which was from the fashion house's 2024 spring/summer couture runway during Paris Fashion Week, featured sheer floral prints and transitions to circular cutout embellishments from the torso and to her mid-thigh.

Kendall further oozed sexiness as the fit was also see-through around the skirt. The supermodel covered her modesty with more fabric around her lower abs as she donned a nude corset and sported a white thong underneath.

The 28-year-old also flaunted her long legs with ballerina Tabi heels from Margiela. For her makeup, the Victoria's Secret Model opted for light glam and red lips. Kendall styled her locks in a knotted updo while keeping her accessories minimum.

Kendall earned praise for her look at the event. "Both she and the model understood the NO Waist assignment," one fan gushed. "The red lip everyone in black is missing," another chimed in, with someone else adding, "She's gorgeous … like 40s beauty."

Kendall was joined by her famous family members, including sisters Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner as well as mom Kris Jenner. Kim made headlines after she was caught packing on PDA with rumored boyfriend Odell Beckham Jr. at the bash.

A video saw the pair speaking to each other animatedly. They, at one point, got handsy as Kim could be seen touching the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver's arms.

The rumored lovebirds continued their PDA with the 43-year-old SKIMS founder cupping her alleged beau's cheeks. The 31-year-old athlete later reciprocated by wrapping his arms around the former wife of Kanye West.

