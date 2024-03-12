Waka Flocka Flame's Girlfriend Big MeL and Ex Tammy Rivera Appear Feuding, Trade Jabs Online

Instagram Celebrity

Tammy appears to deny she's feeling jealous over the rapper's current relationship, but his new girlfriend seemingly claps back and accuses the former of being 'bitter.'

Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Waka Flocka Flame's girlfriend Big MeL and his ex Tammy Rivera have sparked feud rumors. The two ladies are seemingly not getting along well as they appeared to have thrown jabs at each other on social media.

The beef speculation arose after Tammy posted a cryptic quote on her Instagram Story on Sunday, March 10. She reposted the quote by @female.focused that read, "No one can make me jealous over a seat I had first. You wouldn't be sitting there if I didn't get up."

While Tammy did not give a clear context to her post or mention any names, she seemingly denied being jealous of Waka's current relationship and claimed that he's able to move on with another girl only because she let him go.

Over on her own Story, Big MeL then shared a quote from @gabbyrellaa that read, "Being washed up and can't let go of your past is type crazy." She added in the caption, "This is the one, cuz it's giving jealous and bitter."

Fans have since suspected that Tammy and Big MeL's posts were addressed to each other, with many taking Tammy's side. "Girl bye. We dont play bout tammy & We dont know you," one person reacted after The Neighborhood Talk posted screenshots of the cryptic quotes.

A second user opined, "Tammy clapback wins." A third weighed in, "Nobody is young forever and Tammy is still very much that girl." A fourth fan declared, "The girls are fighting but I'm standing with Tammy REGARDLESS."

"Tammy has that man's heart pls tread lightly.... He still fathers Charlie like cmon sis read the room," another claimed. Someone else defended Tammy, "Baby that was her ex HUSBAND! Stop playing with Big Tammy!"

Waka debuted his new girlfriend Big MeL back in January. After seeing many negative responses to his post, Waka's daughter Charlie quickly jumped to his defense, writing in the comment, "Leave my father alone he is happy and my mother is happy both in separate relationships." Waka himself clapped back at the haters, imploring, "If y'all really loved me and Tammy respectfully can y'all respect our personal life's."

Later in the same month, the "Hard in da Paint" emcee lamented having to suppress his emotions following backlash on his new romance. "one of the toughest pills to swallow in life for me is I gotta hide my happiness.... man i'm built for it but this s**t stinging," he wrote on his Story.

