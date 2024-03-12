 

Waka Flocka Flame's Girlfriend Big MeL and Ex Tammy Rivera Appear Feuding, Trade Jabs Online

Waka Flocka Flame's Girlfriend Big MeL and Ex Tammy Rivera Appear Feuding, Trade Jabs Online
Instagram
Celebrity

Tammy appears to deny she's feeling jealous over the rapper's current relationship, but his new girlfriend seemingly claps back and accuses the former of being 'bitter.'

  • Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Waka Flocka Flame's girlfriend Big MeL and his ex Tammy Rivera have sparked feud rumors. The two ladies are seemingly not getting along well as they appeared to have thrown jabs at each other on social media.

The beef speculation arose after Tammy posted a cryptic quote on her Instagram Story on Sunday, March 10. She reposted the quote by @female.focused that read, "No one can make me jealous over a seat I had first. You wouldn't be sitting there if I didn't get up."

While Tammy did not give a clear context to her post or mention any names, she seemingly denied being jealous of Waka's current relationship and claimed that he's able to move on with another girl only because she let him go.

Over on her own Story, Big MeL then shared a quote from @gabbyrellaa that read, "Being washed up and can't let go of your past is type crazy." She added in the caption, "This is the one, cuz it's giving jealous and bitter."

  Editors' Pick

Fans have since suspected that Tammy and Big MeL's posts were addressed to each other, with many taking Tammy's side. "Girl bye. We dont play bout tammy & We dont know you," one person reacted after The Neighborhood Talk posted screenshots of the cryptic quotes.

A second user opined, "Tammy clapback wins." A third weighed in, "Nobody is young forever and Tammy is still very much that girl." A fourth fan declared, "The girls are fighting but I'm standing with Tammy REGARDLESS."

"Tammy has that man's heart pls tread lightly.... He still fathers Charlie like cmon sis read the room," another claimed. Someone else defended Tammy, "Baby that was her ex HUSBAND! Stop playing with Big Tammy!"

Waka debuted his new girlfriend Big MeL back in January. After seeing many negative responses to his post, Waka's daughter Charlie quickly jumped to his defense, writing in the comment, "Leave my father alone he is happy and my mother is happy both in separate relationships." Waka himself clapped back at the haters, imploring, "If y'all really loved me and Tammy respectfully can y'all respect our personal life's."

Later in the same month, the "Hard in da Paint" emcee lamented having to suppress his emotions following backlash on his new romance. "one of the toughest pills to swallow in life for me is I gotta hide my happiness.... man i'm built for it but this s**t stinging," he wrote on his Story.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'The Bachelor' Recap: Joey Gradizei Faces 'Nightmare' Following Fantasy Suite Dates

Dolly Parton Teases Possible Beyonce's 'Jolene' Cover for 'Renaissance Act II'
Related Posts
Waka Flocka Flame Laments Having to Hide Happiness After Criticisms of His New Relationship

Waka Flocka Flame Laments Having to Hide Happiness After Criticisms of His New Relationship

Waka Flocka Flame's Daughter Defends His New Romance After Rapper Debuts New Girlfriend

Waka Flocka Flame's Daughter Defends His New Romance After Rapper Debuts New Girlfriend

Waka Flocka Flame Defends Latto After Fan Suggests He Should Sue Her for Using His Line on Her Song

Waka Flocka Flame Defends Latto After Fan Suggests He Should Sue Her for Using His Line on Her Song

Waka Flocka Flame on Past Friendship With Gucci Mane: 'We Needed Each Other to Go Forward'

Waka Flocka Flame on Past Friendship With Gucci Mane: 'We Needed Each Other to Go Forward'

Latest News
Lady GaGa Blasts 'Hatred' on Dylan Mulvaney's National Women's Day Instagram Post
  • Mar 12, 2024

Lady GaGa Blasts 'Hatred' on Dylan Mulvaney's National Women's Day Instagram Post

Ice Spice Slammed Over 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress Despite Defending Her Designer Gown
  • Mar 12, 2024

Ice Spice Slammed Over 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress Despite Defending Her Designer Gown

Serayah Seen Left in Tears During Tense Conversation With Joey Bada$$
  • Mar 12, 2024

Serayah Seen Left in Tears During Tense Conversation With Joey Bada$$

'The Voice' Recap: The Coaches Close to Completing Their Teams in 'Blind Auditions' Night 5
  • Mar 12, 2024

'The Voice' Recap: The Coaches Close to Completing Their Teams in 'Blind Auditions' Night 5

Dolly Parton Teases Possible Beyonce's 'Jolene' Cover for 'Renaissance Act II'
  • Mar 12, 2024

Dolly Parton Teases Possible Beyonce's 'Jolene' Cover for 'Renaissance Act II'

Ariana Grande Blasted by Melissa Rivers Over 'Too Much' Oscars 2024 Outfit
  • Mar 12, 2024

Ariana Grande Blasted by Melissa Rivers Over 'Too Much' Oscars 2024 Outfit

Most Read
Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-11 15:44:57

Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Chris Brown Blasts 'Fake Celebrities', Rejects Mainstream Acceptance After NBA All-Star Game Snub

Chris Brown Blasts 'Fake Celebrities', Rejects Mainstream Acceptance After NBA All-Star Game Snub

Oscars 2024: John Cena Strips Down to Birthday Suit Onstage

Oscars 2024: John Cena Strips Down to Birthday Suit Onstage

Draya Michele Defended by Torrei Hart Over Age-Gap Relationship With Jalen Green

Draya Michele Defended by Torrei Hart Over Age-Gap Relationship With Jalen Green

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Attends Nicki Minaj's Gig Amid Feud Between Two Femcees

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Attends Nicki Minaj's Gig Amid Feud Between Two Femcees

Nicole Murphy Breaks Silence on Boyfriend Warren Braithwaite's Death in Heartbreaking Post

Nicole Murphy Breaks Silence on Boyfriend Warren Braithwaite's Death in Heartbreaking Post

Ashanti's Mom Appears to Confirm Her Pregnancy

Ashanti's Mom Appears to Confirm Her Pregnancy