America Ferrera's Stunning 2024 Oscars Dress Took Seven Tailors and 400 Hours to Finish

Shortly after the actress portraying Gloria in 'Barbie' donned the gown to the 96th annual award show, it is revealed that her sparkling dress took a lot of effort during its creation.

Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - America Ferrera's Oscars gown took 400 hours to make. The 39-year-old star, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for "Barbie" but lost out to Da'Vine Joy Randolph for "The Holdovers", walked the red carpet at the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10 in a stunning pink Versace bodycon gown.

The dress came with a subtle trail made of chainmail, which gave it an unusual glow. And the dress reportedly required the work of seven tailors over a huge number of hours, ABC News revealed.

For jewelry, America opted for items from Pomellato, including the Ode to Milan Castello Necklace, a bold collar design featuring rubellites and diamonds, and the Ode to Milan Castello Ring, featuring a rhodolite garnet and diamonds, as well as simple stud earrings, while her make-up featured a soft smokey eye, nude lip and pink blush.

Before arriving at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, America shared a short behind-the-scenes video on Instagram, showing her getting her hair and skim primed, while her stylist Karla Welch shared her own video of them putting the "Ugly Betty" star's look together. She captioned her post, "We thought we'd save the pink for last!"

America had previously admitted being nominated for an Oscar was a "dream come true." She told Entertainment Weekly, "It's so surreal and a dream come true for me. I can so viscerally remember being a kid watching the Academy Awards and watching Halle Berry win, watching Julia Roberts win, and just dreaming one day that I would be in that room."

But the actress was "sad and disappointed" about Greta Gerwig being snubbed for Best Director and Margot Robbie not being nominated for Best Actress. She said, "Their work in both of those categories was phenomenal and in my book, [they] deserve to be acknowledged for the history they made, for the ground they broke, for the beautiful artistry. They're my girls, and I want to see them celebrated for their amazingness, so that part of it is definitely bittersweet."

