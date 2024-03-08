 

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Single 'Miami' and Reveals Its Release Date

  • Mar 8, 2024

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has announced that her new single is coming out really soon. A few days after receiving mixed responses on "Like What" freestyle, the "Bodak Yellow" raptress treated social media users to a snippet of her fresh track.

On Thursday, March 7, the 31-year-old Grammy-winning hip-hop artist made use of Instagram to reveal that she will be unleashing "Miami" in a little over one week. In the caption of her new post, she simply wrote, "15," seemingly referring to March 15. She also let out a winking face emoji.

In the same post, Cardi dropped a snippet of the upcoming track. She uploaded a video of her rapping while the new song was being played in the background. On it, she raps, "Look/ Me vs. you and you know who they picking/ Cheap and expensive, you knowin' the difference/ You know that it's hittin', you know what it's givin'/ Hair, nails, polar bear."

  Editors' Pick

Cardi continues, "I can survive in the coldest conditions/ H*es better lower their tone when they spittin'/ B***hes is washed, soap on the dishes/ I apply pressure like boa constrictors/ One b***h, two b***h, old b***h, new b***h/ None of y'all b***hes not gon' do s**t/ I'm in Miami, I pull up on cruise ship/ You in Miami, four h*es to a room s**t (Ah)."

The video was later reshared by a blog via Instagram before the post was quickly flooded with online responses. In the comments section, one Instagram user accused Cardi of "using a Nicki Minaj line." Another user claimed that they "heard a line" from Nicki's 2023 track "Big Difference".

In the meantime, other users questioned if the lyric featured a similar line to that on BIA's single. One of them asked, "Isn't this BIA's song?" Meanwhile, another stated, "This is literally 'Fallback' by BIA - oh hell no @bia say sum!!"

