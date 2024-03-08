Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Single 'Miami' and Reveals Its Release Date

Instagram Music

After receiving mixed responses on 'Like What' freestyle, the 'Bodak Yellow' raptress announces that she will be releasing the track in a little over one week.

Mar 8, 2024

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has announced that her new single is coming out really soon. A few days after receiving mixed responses on "Like What" freestyle, the "Bodak Yellow" raptress treated social media users to a snippet of her fresh track.

On Thursday, March 7, the 31-year-old Grammy-winning hip-hop artist made use of Instagram to reveal that she will be unleashing "Miami" in a little over one week. In the caption of her new post, she simply wrote, "15," seemingly referring to March 15. She also let out a winking face emoji.

In the same post, Cardi dropped a snippet of the upcoming track. She uploaded a video of her rapping while the new song was being played in the background. On it, she raps, "Look/ Me vs. you and you know who they picking/ Cheap and expensive, you knowin' the difference/ You know that it's hittin', you know what it's givin'/ Hair, nails, polar bear."

Cardi continues, "I can survive in the coldest conditions/ H*es better lower their tone when they spittin'/ B***hes is washed, soap on the dishes/ I apply pressure like boa constrictors/ One b***h, two b***h, old b***h, new b***h/ None of y'all b***hes not gon' do s**t/ I'm in Miami, I pull up on cruise ship/ You in Miami, four h*es to a room s**t (Ah)."

The video was later reshared by a blog via Instagram before the post was quickly flooded with online responses. In the comments section, one Instagram user accused Cardi of "using a Nicki Minaj line." Another user claimed that they "heard a line" from Nicki's 2023 track "Big Difference".

In the meantime, other users questioned if the lyric featured a similar line to that on BIA's single. One of them asked, "Isn't this BIA's song?" Meanwhile, another stated, "This is literally 'Fallback' by BIA - oh hell no @bia say sum!!"

You can share this post!