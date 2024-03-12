 

Jamie Lee Curtis Chooses Burger Over Staying Longer at Oscars

The 65-year-old actress, who makes an appearance at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10 to present the Best Supporting Actress award, shares why she left the show early.

AceShowbiz - Jamie Lee Curtis left the Oscars early so she could get a burger. The 65-year-old actress made an appearance at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10 to present the Best Supporting Actress award after winning herself last year for her role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" but shortly after completing her duty, she left the glamorous event to get some fast food from In-N-Out Burger.

She wrote on Instagram, "FLY IN [green tick emoji] GET FLUFFED AND FOLDED [green tick emoji] PRESENT AT OSCARS [green tick emoji] GO TO @inandout_burger [green tick emoji] FLY AWAY [green tick emoji]".

The "Freaky Friday" star, who handed the Best Supporting Actress award to Da'Vine Joy Randolph for her role in "The Holdovers", shared a selfie in the back of the car, and completed her post with a snap of the drive-thru employee and then a picture of her burger and fries in the back of the luxury vehicle. Just hours before that, Jamie admitted that her own Oscar win had "changed" her career, despite having already spent decades in Hollywood when the accolade came her way.

Asked by Variety on the red carpet at Sunday's Academy Awards about how the award win has changed her career, Jamie said, "In really incalculable ways. I'm making a movie with James L. Brooks right now! I've been asked to work with people that I never thought I'd get asked to work with. James L. Brooks being one of them…it's hard to put into words. But the good feeling that I've had from all over the world has changed me."

Despite spending decades on screen, Jamie has been struck by how 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' has changed the perception of her as an actress and thinks it is a testament to the "impact" a picture can have.

She said, "I've been around a long time. That movie changed people. That movie had an impact. That's what movies do. That's the beauty of movies, they have an impact and they change the way we think and the way we feel and shift us. I've had that shift. The unexpected moment last year has just kept growing and rolling and it's been beautiful."

