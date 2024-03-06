 

Kristen Stewart Gets Provocative at 'Love Lies Bleeding' L.A. Premiere

Cover Images/Frederic Kern
When attending the event in Beverly Hills to promote her latest movie, the 33-year-old actress makes jaw drop in a barely-there black bodysuit with ultra high cuts.

AceShowbiz - Kristen Stewart is never afraid to be different and she once again showed her bold style on red carpet. The actress has turned heads with her racy look at the premiere of her new movie "Love Lies Bleeding".

On Tuesday, March 5, the 33-year-old, who plays Lou in the upcoming thriller, attended the event at the Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hills, California. She made sure all eyes were on her as she stood out in her barely-there outfit.

The Bella Swan of the "Twilight Saga" movie series left little to the imagination as she rocked a Chanel black bodysuit with ultra high cuts. She showed skin in the leotard that included small straps that wrapped below her shoulders, allowing her to show her bare back.

The "Still Alice" star also draped a black blazer across her arms and wore a pair of black stockings. She added inches to her height with black pointed pumps. She kept her accessories to a minimum to avoid detracting from her showstopping bodysuit, only wearing a few silver rings with no necklace, bracelets or earrings.

Kristen finished the bold look with simple glam. She sported a nude lipstick and a light neutral eyeshadow look that included dark eyeliner around her eyes. Her brunette hair was styled in a half-up half-down bun with her bangs and loose waves on full display.

Kristen was joined at the premiere by co-stars Katy O'Brian, Jena Malone and Anna Baryshnikov as well as director Rose Glass. Actress Thora Birch, Jackson Rathbone, who starred alongside Kristen in the "Twilight" movies, as well as "Twilight" director Catherine Hardwicke also made appearances to support the film's premiere.

According to the official synopsis, "Reclusive gym manager Lou (Kristen) falls hard for Jackie (Katy), an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou's criminal family."

The movie first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January. It will be released in U.S. theaters on March 8.

