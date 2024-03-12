Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Inner Circle Ridicules Kate Middleton's Photoshop Fail

AP Celebrity

In other news related to the Princess of Wales' edited photo debacle, 'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg defends the wife of Prince William after she admitted to manipulating her Mother's Day portrait.

AceShowbiz - Sources close to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry weighed in on Kate Middleton's recent Photoshop controversy. According to a new report, the insiders wondered what would happen to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex if they ever made such a mistake.

The sources told Page Six that the Sussexes would "have been annihilated" if they published Photoshopped images of themselves and their family. The pals, however, believed that it wasn't a mistake that the former "Suits" actress would ever make.

In other news related to Kate's edited photo debacle, Whoopi Goldberg jumped to the Princess of Wales' defense. "I'm sorry, I know very few people who don't manipulate their own photos. I mean all your gotta do is swipe. Those editors swipe, God knows people look how those photos look," the co-host said in the Monday, March 11 episode of "The View".

Fellow co-host Sarah Haines expressed disagreement, arguing that "filtering" and Photoshopping a picture are two different things. However, Whoopi argued, "She's doing the same thing, she's doing the same thing!" She added, "You know what, I have to tell you, she may be the future queen, she's still an amateur photographer. That's what they do!"

Speaking to her co-hosts, the "Ghost" actress said sarcastically, "I'm sure that none of you have ever tampered with your [photos]." Ana Navarro responded, "Listen, if manipulating pictures was a crime, the Kardashians, my best friend and I would be in jail for the rest of our lives."

As the audience laughed, Whoopi noted, "Didn't I just say that this is something that everyone does? Didn't I just say that people do this all the time?!"

At one point, Sarah pointed out that Kate editing her picture only "feeds fuel to this fire of conspiracies." She's referring to speculations that the Palace tried to hide the truth of Kate's real whereabouts after her abdominal surgery in January. To that, Whoopi insisted, "She doesn't need to do it! She doesn't need to do it!" before sharing a video showing her current status.

On the other hand, Kate was pictured with Prince William as he headed to atttend a Commonwealth Day event on Monday. She was seen inside a car with her husband sitting next to her. The mom of three, however, didn't join William and Queen Camila at the event.

Prior to this, Kate issued an apology for altering her Mother's Day portrait which saw her posing with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused," she wrote on social media on Monday. "I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C." Despite the apology, Kensington Palace maintained that it won't release the unedited version.

