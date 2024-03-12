Sutton Stracke Reveals 'Serious' Medical Emergency That Happened During Filming of 'RHOBH' Reunion

Cover Images/M10s/TheNews2/Cover Image Celebrity

When opening up about her health issue, the 52-year-old socialite/businesswoman also gives a shout-out to her co-star Garcelle Beauvais, who stayed with her in an 'emergency room the entire time.'

AceShowbiz - Sutton Stracke has finally opened up about her recent medical emergency. The reality star, who was sent to the hospital during the filming of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion, opened up about her "serious" health issue on Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast.

"I did have a medical issue that was serious," the 52-year-old said in the Sunday, March 10 episode of the podcast. She then noted that Andy Cohen "called medics right away" before she was rushed to the hospital.

"I ended up going to the emergency room with truly one of my best friends, [Garcelle Beauvais]," the Bravolebrity continued. "She stayed with me at the emergency room the entire time, which I cannot thank her enough [for]."

Sutton later disclosed, "It ended up that I was suffering from exhaustion, which sounds stupid, but it's a real thing. And dehydration. I was working a lot between New York and L.A., back and forth, working on my new company, Sutton Brands." She added that she had a "severe case of bronchitis" which only made things more challenging for her.

"I was really down for about 10 days," the TV personality recalled. "I had to shut my life down, which is very difficult for me. And it took about six weeks for me to feel 100 percent again."

In a trailer of the "RHOBH" reunion, Sutton could be seen struggling to breathe. The socialite was sitting next to host Andy and co-star Garcelle. Later, Kathy Hilton shocked everyone when she made an appearance before sitting next to her sister Kyle Richards.

Everyone was focusing on Kathy before Sutton suddenly gasped for air, sending them into a panic. Struggling to breathe, Sutton can be seen leaning toward Garcelle. Andy tries to fan her with his cue card when Sutton begins to shake. However, things continued to get worse when Sutton's hands swelled up and turned purple.

"Can we call somebody please?" an alarmed Garcelle asked. Cohen added, "You're shaking, you're shaking, you are really shaking," before a paramedic, certified registered nurse anesthetist Annemarie Wiley, came. At the end of the trailer, Dorit Kemsley quipped, "Oh my God, that's scary."

