 

Sutton Stracke Reveals 'Serious' Medical Emergency That Happened During Filming of 'RHOBH' Reunion

Sutton Stracke Reveals 'Serious' Medical Emergency That Happened During Filming of 'RHOBH' Reunion
Cover Images/M10s/TheNews2/Cover Image
Celebrity

When opening up about her health issue, the 52-year-old socialite/businesswoman also gives a shout-out to her co-star Garcelle Beauvais, who stayed with her in an 'emergency room the entire time.'

  • Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Sutton Stracke has finally opened up about her recent medical emergency. The reality star, who was sent to the hospital during the filming of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion, opened up about her "serious" health issue on Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast.

"I did have a medical issue that was serious," the 52-year-old said in the Sunday, March 10 episode of the podcast. She then noted that Andy Cohen "called medics right away" before she was rushed to the hospital.

"I ended up going to the emergency room with truly one of my best friends, [Garcelle Beauvais]," the Bravolebrity continued. "She stayed with me at the emergency room the entire time, which I cannot thank her enough [for]."

Sutton later disclosed, "It ended up that I was suffering from exhaustion, which sounds stupid, but it's a real thing. And dehydration. I was working a lot between New York and L.A., back and forth, working on my new company, Sutton Brands." She added that she had a "severe case of bronchitis" which only made things more challenging for her.

  Editors' Pick

"I was really down for about 10 days," the TV personality recalled. "I had to shut my life down, which is very difficult for me. And it took about six weeks for me to feel 100 percent again."

In a trailer of the "RHOBH" reunion, Sutton could be seen struggling to breathe. The socialite was sitting next to host Andy and co-star Garcelle. Later, Kathy Hilton shocked everyone when she made an appearance before sitting next to her sister Kyle Richards.

Everyone was focusing on Kathy before Sutton suddenly gasped for air, sending them into a panic. Struggling to breathe, Sutton can be seen leaning toward Garcelle. Andy tries to fan her with his cue card when Sutton begins to shake. However, things continued to get worse when Sutton's hands swelled up and turned purple.

"Can we call somebody please?" an alarmed Garcelle asked. Cohen added, "You're shaking, you're shaking, you are really shaking," before a paramedic, certified registered nurse anesthetist Annemarie Wiley, came. At the end of the trailer, Dorit Kemsley quipped, "Oh my God, that's scary."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Al Pacino Breaks Silence on Best Picture Announcement Controversy at Oscars 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Inner Circle Ridicules Kate Middleton's Photoshop Fail
Related Posts
Sutton Stracke Experiences Medical Emergency During Filming of 'RHOBH' Reunion

Sutton Stracke Experiences Medical Emergency During Filming of 'RHOBH' Reunion

Kyle Richards Tearfully Opens Up About Mauricio Umansky Split Amid Cheating Rumors

Kyle Richards Tearfully Opens Up About Mauricio Umansky Split Amid Cheating Rumors

Erika Jayne Hopes to See Kyle Richards 'Eviscerated' Over Her Split at 'RHOBH' Reunion

Erika Jayne Hopes to See Kyle Richards 'Eviscerated' Over Her Split at 'RHOBH' Reunion

'RHOBH': Erika Jayne Mocks Denise Richards Over Daughter Sami Sheen's Adult Site Career

'RHOBH': Erika Jayne Mocks Denise Richards Over Daughter Sami Sheen's Adult Site Career

Latest News
'Spider-Verse' Star Shameik Moore Regrets Bitter Tweet After Oscar Loss, Admits He's 'Sore Loser'
  • Mar 12, 2024

'Spider-Verse' Star Shameik Moore Regrets Bitter Tweet After Oscar Loss, Admits He's 'Sore Loser'

Alexis Bellino and BF John Janssen Share Engagement Plans as They Make Red Carpet Debut
  • Mar 12, 2024

Alexis Bellino and BF John Janssen Share Engagement Plans as They Make Red Carpet Debut

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Inner Circle Ridicules Kate Middleton's Photoshop Fail
  • Mar 12, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Inner Circle Ridicules Kate Middleton's Photoshop Fail

Sutton Stracke Reveals 'Serious' Medical Emergency That Happened During Filming of 'RHOBH' Reunion
  • Mar 12, 2024

Sutton Stracke Reveals 'Serious' Medical Emergency That Happened During Filming of 'RHOBH' Reunion

Al Pacino Breaks Silence on Best Picture Announcement Controversy at Oscars 2024
  • Mar 12, 2024

Al Pacino Breaks Silence on Best Picture Announcement Controversy at Oscars 2024

Nicki Minaj Allegedly Yelling at Hairstylist Backstage at Seattle Show
  • Mar 12, 2024

Nicki Minaj Allegedly Yelling at Hairstylist Backstage at Seattle Show

Most Read
Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-11 15:44:57

Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Chris Brown Blasts 'Fake Celebrities', Rejects Mainstream Acceptance After NBA All-Star Game Snub

Chris Brown Blasts 'Fake Celebrities', Rejects Mainstream Acceptance After NBA All-Star Game Snub

Draya Michele Defended by Torrei Hart Over Age-Gap Relationship With Jalen Green

Draya Michele Defended by Torrei Hart Over Age-Gap Relationship With Jalen Green

Oscars 2024: John Cena Strips Down to Birthday Suit Onstage

Oscars 2024: John Cena Strips Down to Birthday Suit Onstage

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Attends Nicki Minaj's Gig Amid Feud Between Two Femcees

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Attends Nicki Minaj's Gig Amid Feud Between Two Femcees

Ashanti's Mom Appears to Confirm Her Pregnancy

Ashanti's Mom Appears to Confirm Her Pregnancy

Oscars 2024: Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Shading Hailey Bieber With Botox and Nepo Baby Remarks

Oscars 2024: Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Shading Hailey Bieber With Botox and Nepo Baby Remarks

Nicole Murphy Breaks Silence on Boyfriend Warren Braithwaite's Death in Heartbreaking Post

Nicole Murphy Breaks Silence on Boyfriend Warren Braithwaite's Death in Heartbreaking Post