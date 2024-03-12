Alexis Bellino and BF John Janssen Share Engagement Plans as They Make Red Carpet Debut

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star and her boyfriend make a red carpet appearance together for the first time at a star-studded event in Beverly Hills, California.

AceShowbiz - Alexis Bellino and John Janssen may take their romantic relationship to the next level. The star of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" and her boyfriend hinted that they have talked about their potential wedding as they hit the red carpet together for the first time.

The 47-year-old reality TV star and her 61-year-old beau made their red carpet debut at DIRECTV's Streaming with the Stars party, which took place at Spago in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, March 10. During the event, the two had an interview with Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast that was published on Monday, March 11.

At that time, Alexis and John received a question about him getting on his knee to propose to her. In response, he appeared to have hinted that it will happen in the near future by saying, "I cannot picture my life without her." She chimed in, "I think probably." However, she noted that they may keep their wedding ceremony under tight wraps, "I mean, we're not airing [it] probably "

In the same chat, John mentioned his former girlfriend Shannon Beador, who also stars on Alexis' Bravo series. He explained, "Of course, I don't want Shannon to hurt. I wish her nothing but the best, but I'm focused on Alexis, her and I. At some point, it's not about Shannon." Alexis added, "I personally care [how Shannon feels]. Yes, we do care. We don't want to hurt [her]. We're not here to hurt anybody."

About online comments on her and John's romance, Alexis said, "We honestly don't listen to the noise. This is our first big night out. We're finally at the point where we're like, 'OK, you know what? America needs to understand that this is us and we're moving forward and we are talking future.' We're not just stopping now. So everybody better hold on for the ride. Put on your seatbelt!"

Alexis sparked romance rumors with John in November 2023. She went Instagram official with their relationship in December of that same year. She also revealed in the same month that he gave her a promise ring.

Prior to his romance with Alexis, John was dating Shannon for four years. The two went their separate ways in 2022. After the split, they were spotted together several times following her DUI as well as hit-and-run arrest in September 2023.

