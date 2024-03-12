 

Moniece Slaughter Defends Decision to Get Abortion in Emotional Video

Moniece Slaughter Defends Decision to Get Abortion in Emotional Video
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta' alum gets emotional as she explains why she chose to terminate her pregnancy and dishes on the aftermath of her heartbreaking abortion.

  • Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - In an emotional video, Moniece Slaughter addressed the rumors surrounding her alleged pregnancy and the subsequent termination of her pregnancy.

Slaughter explained that she suffers from a heart condition, and her ex-husband abandoned her shortly after the loss of their unborn child. She shared that she faced multiple hospitalizations and medical complications during her pregnancy.

"I am tired. To say that you can't believe that I was married to my husband because you think I lied about a pregnancy, a pregnancy that I bled out three times for, was hospitalized for, fought tooth and nail to keep."

Despite the support of those who witnessed her struggles, Slaughter faced skepticism on social media. She refuted claims of lying, stating, "I had my thumbs tied on the table on the day of my DNC. I will never experience motherhood again the natural way."

  Editors' Pick

Slaughter emphasized that she made the decision to terminate her pregnancy at 29 weeks, almost full term, to protect her health. "I had to do it. I had to do it on a heart condition. And I chose the best route for me which was I chose to terminate at 29 weeks-- almost full term. If anybody wants to know, let's just put it to rest. Let's just put it to bed. Let's just move on."

She expressed her frustration with those who disbelieved her pain, saying, "Y'all could believe my mother. Y'all could believe whoever you want, but the people that were there were there."

This is not the first time Slaughter has spoken out about her pregnancy loss. Despite sharing her video, she faced continued disbelief from some followers.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Draya Michele Dragged by Fellow Reality TV Star Mehgan James for Dating Much-Younger Jalen Green

Oscars 2024: Emma Stone Looks Unimpressed by Jimmy Kimmel's Joke About 'Poor Things'
Related Posts
Moniece Slaughter's Fans 'Glad' She Calls Off Cosmetic Procedure After Ms Jacky Oh's Death

Moniece Slaughter's Fans 'Glad' She Calls Off Cosmetic Procedure After Ms Jacky Oh's Death

Moniece Slaughter Accuses Glorilla of Making Instagram Delete Her Page After Argument

Moniece Slaughter Accuses Glorilla of Making Instagram Delete Her Page After Argument

'LHH' Star Moniece Slaughter Is Pregnant, Says Lil' Fizz Is Not the Father

'LHH' Star Moniece Slaughter Is Pregnant, Says Lil' Fizz Is Not the Father

Moniece Slaughter Shuts Down Claims She Attacked Woman at Cardi B's Party

Moniece Slaughter Shuts Down Claims She Attacked Woman at Cardi B's Party

Latest News
Chris Brown Left Frustrated After Damaging His White Lamborghini in Minor Accident
  • Mar 12, 2024

Chris Brown Left Frustrated After Damaging His White Lamborghini in Minor Accident

Kate Beckinsale Reveals Hospitalization With Tearful Pictures From Hospital Bed
  • Mar 12, 2024

Kate Beckinsale Reveals Hospitalization With Tearful Pictures From Hospital Bed

Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party
  • Mar 12, 2024

Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party

Robert Downey Jr. Hugs Ke Huy Quan Backstage at Oscars After Awkward Interaction on Stage
  • Mar 12, 2024

Robert Downey Jr. Hugs Ke Huy Quan Backstage at Oscars After Awkward Interaction on Stage

Oscars 2024: Emma Stone Looks Unimpressed by Jimmy Kimmel's Joke About 'Poor Things'
  • Mar 12, 2024

Oscars 2024: Emma Stone Looks Unimpressed by Jimmy Kimmel's Joke About 'Poor Things'

Moniece Slaughter Defends Decision to Get Abortion in Emotional Video
  • Mar 12, 2024

Moniece Slaughter Defends Decision to Get Abortion in Emotional Video

Most Read
Cardi B Posts Emotional Apology to Fans for 'Losing' Herself Due to Negativity
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-09 12:22:26

Cardi B Posts Emotional Apology to Fans for 'Losing' Herself Due to Negativity

Kim Zolciak's Ex Demands Her to Disclose Gambling, Plastic Surgery Expenses and Gifts From Lovers

Kim Zolciak's Ex Demands Her to Disclose Gambling, Plastic Surgery Expenses and Gifts From Lovers

Chris Brown Blasts 'Fake Celebrities', Rejects Mainstream Acceptance After NBA All-Star Game Snub

Chris Brown Blasts 'Fake Celebrities', Rejects Mainstream Acceptance After NBA All-Star Game Snub

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Andrew Scott's Mother Died Following Sudden Illness

Andrew Scott's Mother Died Following Sudden Illness

Draya Michele Defended by Torrei Hart Over Age-Gap Relationship With Jalen Green

Draya Michele Defended by Torrei Hart Over Age-Gap Relationship With Jalen Green

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Attends Nicki Minaj's Gig Amid Feud Between Two Femcees

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Attends Nicki Minaj's Gig Amid Feud Between Two Femcees

Courtney Stodden Gets Teary Eyes in New Picture After Having Another Miscarriage

Courtney Stodden Gets Teary Eyes in New Picture After Having Another Miscarriage

Tyrese Gibson Can't Afford Ex-Wife Samantha's $10K Child Support After Hollywood Strikes

Tyrese Gibson Can't Afford Ex-Wife Samantha's $10K Child Support After Hollywood Strikes