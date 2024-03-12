Moniece Slaughter Defends Decision to Get Abortion in Emotional Video

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta' alum gets emotional as she explains why she chose to terminate her pregnancy and dishes on the aftermath of her heartbreaking abortion.

Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - In an emotional video, Moniece Slaughter addressed the rumors surrounding her alleged pregnancy and the subsequent termination of her pregnancy.

Slaughter explained that she suffers from a heart condition, and her ex-husband abandoned her shortly after the loss of their unborn child. She shared that she faced multiple hospitalizations and medical complications during her pregnancy.

"I am tired. To say that you can't believe that I was married to my husband because you think I lied about a pregnancy, a pregnancy that I bled out three times for, was hospitalized for, fought tooth and nail to keep."

Despite the support of those who witnessed her struggles, Slaughter faced skepticism on social media. She refuted claims of lying, stating, "I had my thumbs tied on the table on the day of my DNC. I will never experience motherhood again the natural way."

Slaughter emphasized that she made the decision to terminate her pregnancy at 29 weeks, almost full term, to protect her health. "I had to do it. I had to do it on a heart condition. And I chose the best route for me which was I chose to terminate at 29 weeks-- almost full term. If anybody wants to know, let's just put it to rest. Let's just put it to bed. Let's just move on."

She expressed her frustration with those who disbelieved her pain, saying, "Y'all could believe my mother. Y'all could believe whoever you want, but the people that were there were there."

This is not the first time Slaughter has spoken out about her pregnancy loss. Despite sharing her video, she faced continued disbelief from some followers.

You can share this post!