Margot Robbie Suspected of Protesting Oscars With Her Black Dress After 'Barbie' Snub

The Australian actress, who has been channeling her character at various red carpet events, ditches pink for her Oscars look after she didn't get nominated for Best Actress at the 2024 Academy Awards.

Mar 11, 2024

AceShowbiz - Margot Robbie probably quietly made a fashion statement with her demure look at the 96th annual Academy Awards. The actress raised some eyebrows with her wardrobe choice when attending the Sunday, March 10 event, after she was snubbed from the Best Actress category.

The "Barbie" star, who has been channeling her bubbly character at various red carpet events, ditched pink for her Oscars look. Instead, she went for a classic black style in a shimmering chainmail gown. The strapless black Versace fall/winter 2024 dress featured gathered detail at the waist.

The Australian beauty wore her blonde hair down in a straight style, showing off a chunky gold bracelet accented with diamonds by Fred Leighton. There was nary a hint of pink to be seen, prompting fans to speculate that the actress was protesting the Academy Awards with her dress.

"Did you notice that #RyanGoslin is in pink and #MargotRobbie is in black? Possible criticism of the academy?" one person compared Robbie's look to Ryan Gosling's vibrant outfit during his performance at the show.

A second argued, "I think this is dress is a protest againts [sic] the Academy ... all black, no accesories, hair and make up very neutral." A third weighed in, "Black because she was snubbed. Take a stand girlllll! Don't give them what they want!"

A fourth person noted, "she's always beautiful. but is this a protest dress for not getting the best actress nomination?" Someone else claimed, "Barbie is in grief for her non-nomination."

Robbie didn't get to say anything about her snub at the Oscars, but host Jimmy Kimmel jumped to her and Greta Gerwig's defense during his monologue. "Now 'Barbie' is a feminist icon thanks to Greta Gerwig, who many believed deserved to be nominated for Best Director," he said onstage.

When the audience gave him applause, the comedian jokingly slammed the Academy voters for snubbing the director. "You're the ones who didn't vote for her, by the way! Don't act like you had nothing to do with this. You did this!" he said.

"And I don't want to leave out Margot Robbie. Margot put this giant hit together. Again, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are here tonight. Look kids, it's Barbie and Ken sitting just near each other," the host added. "Ryan and Margot, I want you to know that even if neither one of you wins an Oscar tonight, you both already won the something much more important: the genetic lottery."

Gosling was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Ken, but he lost it out to "Oppenheimer" star Robert Downey Jr. The fantasy comedy movie ended up only winning one award that night, Best Song for "What Was I Made For?" written by Billie Eilish and FINNEAS.

