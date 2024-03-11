 

Issa Rae Urges Movie Directors to Cast Her to Get Nominated for Oscars

John Locher/Invision/AP
The 39-year-old actress brags about bringing 'good luck' as she stars in three films that were nominated for an Academy Award at this year's ceremony, 'Barbie', 'American Fiction' and 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'.

  • Mar 11, 2024

AceShowbiz - Issa Rae has joked about becoming a "good luck charm" for Oscar nominees. The 39-year-old actress stars in three films that have been nominated for an Academy Award at this year's ceremony, "Barbie", "American Fiction" and "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse", and Issa has jokingly urged casting directors not to overlook her for future roles.

Speaking on the red carpet prior to the ceremony in Los Angeles, Issa quipped, "Cast me. I don't want to say I'm a good luck charm, but I'm wearing green tonight, so I just want to send a message out there that if you want to get nominated for an Oscar, cast me."

The actress also discussed her style evolution, acknowledging that she's developed a "love and respect for fashion and designers." Issa, who wore a full-length AMI Paris dress, which featured a plunging neckline, to the ceremony, said, "I think over time, as I've had to step out more, I've developed love and respect for fashion and designers, and any opportunity to work with brilliant artists of all mediums and especially fashion I'm gonna take that opportunity so I've just been loving it."

Issa actually struggled with confidence earlier in her career. However, the actress changed her entire outlook after seeking advice from people like Shonda Rhimes, Ava DuVernay, Debbie Allen and Mara Brock Akil.

The Hollywood star previously told the "Archetypes" podcast, "I don't care how settled I may feel in my career, I don't care how much praise I get. I approach every project thinking, 'What if I never get to do this again?' "

And despite her recent success, Issa insisted she's never "satisfied" with what she's achieved. She claimed, "I've never been stagnant, I've never been satisfied ... that hunger just remains in me."

