Ryan Gosling Reveals Eva Mendes and Their Kids Were 'Huge Part' of His Epic Oscars Performance

A few days after delivering 'I'm Just Ken' at the 96th annual award show, the 'Barbie' actor shares how his actress wife and their two daughters influenced his performance.

Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ryan Gosling has opened up about his family's influence on his epic Oscars performance. A few days after delivering "I'm Just Ken" at the 96th annual award show, the actor portraying Ken in "Barbie" revealed that Eva Mendes and their children were a "huge part" of his show.

In a new interview, which was published on Wednesday, March 13, the 43-year-old actor explained how his actress wife and their two daughters helped him before he took the stage. Speaking to PEOPLE, he said, "It was great. It was so fun because they came to the dress rehearsal the day before and so they were in the front row."

Ryan went on to spill, "They gave me some tips and some notes, all great notes." He further elaborated, "They are such a huge part of this for me...it was my girl's interest in Barbie and disinterest in Ken that got me into this in the first place." He then gushed, "It was beautiful to have them there at the end."

The statement came days after the "La La Land" actor entertained many viewers and star-studded audience members at the 2024 Academy Awards, which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10. He took the stage to sing "I'm Just Ken", which is featured in the "Barbie" movie.

Ryan was joined by Slash, the lead guitarist of the hard rock band Guns N' Roses. At one point, he got off the stage to invite a number of famous stars, who were sitting in the audience, to sing the track with him. Among the figures were his "Barbie" co-stars Margot Robbie and America Ferrera as well as the 2023 movie's director Greta Gerwig.

For the performance, Ryan rocked a hot pink shirt under a long-sleeved matching blazer, which was fully covered in sparkling sequins. He also donned a pair of long matching tailored pants, black shades and a matching cowboy hat, which he took off before he stepped on the stage.

