Ryan Gosling Is First Musical Performer Tapped for 2024 Oscars

The 'Barbie' actor is slatted to perform 'I'm Just Ken', which is nominated for Best Original Song, at the 96th Academy Awards set to take place on March 10.

Feb 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ryan Gosling will channel Ken at the upcoming Oscars. The actor has been tapped as one of the musical performers at the 96th annual Academy Awards, which is set to take place on Sunday, March 10.

The 43-year-old will perform "I'm Just Ken", a song from "Barbie", sources confirm to Variety, after Daily Mail first reported the news on Monday, February 26. The Academy has declined to comment on the reports.

"I'm Just Ken" is nominated for Best Original Song at the 2024 Oscars. Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, who wrote the song, received the nomination. Another "Barbie" song, "What Was I Made For?", performed by Billie Eilish is also nominated in the same category. The 22-year-old Grammy winner and her brother FINNEAS received the nomination for writing the tune.

Other nominees for Best Original Song are "The Fire Inside" from "Flamin' Hot", "It Never Went Away" from "American Symphony" and "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)" from "Killers of the Flower Moon". It has been a tradition that Best Original Song nominees are performed at the Oscars. However, there's still no word on other performers who will be taking the stage at the prize-giving event.

Gosling, meanwhile, received one nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Ken in the fantasy comedy film. The movie received a total of eight nominations, including for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress (America Ferrera), Best Adapted Screenplay (Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach), Best Production Design and Best Costume Design.

Gosling previously told Variety that he hadn't yet asked to perform at the Oscars. "It might be too much of a risk to have me do it," he said in his cover story published in early February. "I don't know how that would work. But I'm open to it." He went on joking, "It's anthemic. So we'll need a budget."

Songwriter Ronson, meanwhile, said it was his dream for Gosling to perform at the Academy Awards. When asked if he'd possibly sub in another singer should Gosling not want to perform "I'm Just Ken" live during the Oscars, he said, "No. I think if Ryan doesn't do it then we're not doing it."

