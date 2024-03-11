Oscars 2024: Da'Vine Joy Randolph Is Among Early Winners, Tearfully Accepts Award

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Movie

The 'Holdovers' star wins her first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Alexander Payne's movie, while 'Poor Things' leads early with three wins.

AceShowbiz - The honors for the best works in movie in 2023 have been handed out at the 96th Academy Awards. The ceremony kicked off on Sunday, March 10 at 7 P.M. ET, with Da'Vine Joy Randolph being the first winner announced in the live ceremony.

The 37-year-old won Best Supporting Actress for her role in "The Holdovers", marking her first Academy Award win. Accepting the award onstage, she said through tears, "God is so good." She added of self acceptance, "I've always wanted to be different, now I realize I just have to be myself."

Meanwhile, "Poor Things" already led in terms of number with three awards. Yorgos Lanthimos' feature adaptation of Alasdair Gray's 1992 novel nabbed the awards for Best Production Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling as well as Best Costume Design.

Best Original Screenplay went to "Anatomy of a Fall", while Best Adapted Screenplay was won by "American Fiction". "The Boy and the Heron" by Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki was named Best Animated Feature, while "The Zone of Interest" grabbed the kudo for Best International Feature Film.

As he accepted the award for Best International Feature Film, writer and director Jonathan Glazer delivered an anti-war statement. "Our film shows where dehumanization leads, at its worst," he said onstage. "Right now we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people, whether the victims of October the 7th in Israel, or the the ongoing attack on Gaza, all the victims, this humanization, how do we resist?"

He said he hopes the film will draw attention to current conflicts everywhere in the world. "All our choices are made to reflect and confront us in the present. Not to say, Look what they did then, rather look what we do now," Glazer added. "Our film shows where dehumanization leads at its worst. It shaped all of our past and present."

As for Best Animated Short Film, it went to "War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko".

More winners, including the coveted Best Picture title, will be announced later at the ceremony which is currently underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel serves as the host.

