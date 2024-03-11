Oscars 2024: Emily Blunt Mocks Ryan Gosling's Abs as They Poke Fun at 'Barbenheimer' Rivalry

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/@nytstyle/Instagram Movie

The two actors, who are set to star in 'The Fall Guy' together, joke about the 'Barbenheimer' phenomenon as they're onstage to present a special tribute to stunt performers.

Mar 11, 2024

AceShowbiz - Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling brought the rivalry between their respective 2023 movies, "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie", to the 96th Academy Awards. The two stars joked about the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon as they were onstage to present a special tribute to stunt performers.

"I'm just happy that we can finally put this 'Barbenheimer' rivalry aside," Gosling told Blunt, who stars alongside him in "The Fall Guy". Blunt then responded, "The way this award season has turned out, it wasn't that much of a rivalry. Just let it go!" seemingly referring to how the Christopher Nolan-directed movie dominated the awards season with several wins for best picture.

The "La La Land" star quipped back, "It's true. You guys are doing very well, you know? Congratulations." He later explained why "it's called 'Barbenheimer' and not 'Oppenarbie,' " saying, "You're on the tail end because you rode 'Barbie's' coattails all summer."

"Thanks for Kens-plaining that to me, all right," the "A Quiet Place" actress replied, before jokingly accusing Gosling of painting his abs to get nominated. "You don't see Robert Downey Jr. doing that."

Following the funny back-and-forth, Blunt and Gosling introduced a video montage celebrating more than 100 years of Hollywood stunts. "The Academy's history runs deep with the fearless work of the incredible artisans of the stunt community," Gosling said in a narrated voiceover. "Every award season features their work in every genre - from 'Butch and Sundance' to 'Black Panther', from the depths of space to the battlefields of earth and beyond."

"Stunt performers and the action they design continue to create some of the most memorable moments in the history of cinema. And they've been doing it from the start," he added. The tribute to stunt performers came amid the years of lobbying as Hollywood professionals and fans alike continue to call for the Oscars to add a stunt category.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 2024 Oscars is currently underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

You can share this post!