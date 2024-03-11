 

Artist of the Week: Sabrina Carpenter

The former Disney star gains traction with her newest single 'Feather' while she's been showing off her prowess on the stage as an opening act for Taylor Swift.

AceShowbiz - Sabrina Carpenter is making headlines with her latest release "Feather" from her fifth studio album "Emails I Can't Send". The music video for the song has stirred controversy for being filmed in a century-old Brooklyn church while displaying what some deem as "inappropriate behavior unsuitable for a church sanctuary."

However, Carpenter was unfazed by the criticism, responding with a touch of wit, "We got approval in advance and Jesus was a carpenter."

Carpenter's resilience and artistry have paid off as "Feather" marks her first career top 5 hit at pop radio, a significant milestone in her musical journey. The song has also broken into the top 5 on the Billboard Mainstream Top 40.

She's determined to create something fresh instead of following trends. "There's no point in trying to catch on to a trend because by the time you catch on to the trend, we're on to something else," she explained. "And so I think it's more fun and exciting to just really always keep exploring and finding new parts of myself within my music and just being very true to my own personal journey and thoughts and all that."

In addition to her musical achievements, Carpenter has also made waves in the live performance arena, having opened for none other than pop sensation Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour, showcasing her captivating stage presence and undeniable talent.

"I've been growing up with her advice and her songs because it's very much like a how-to book on how to survive as a young woman, which is really special. But watching her in itself is, it's like how you learn maths. Yeah, and I just admire her work ethic and her talent and her like she's just so amazing," she gushed.

Offstage, Carpenter's personal life has also been under the spotlight as her romance with actor Barry Keoghan continues to heat up, with the couple not shying away from displaying public displays of affection.

With her unwavering dedication to her craft, chart-topping success, and fearless approach to her art, Sabrina Carpenter is undoubtedly carving out a unique space for herself in the music industry, captivating audiences with her talent and leaving an indelible mark on the pop music scene.

