 

Elle King Breaks Silence on Drunken Dolly Parton Tribute: 'I'm Human'

Elle King Breaks Silence on Drunken Dolly Parton Tribute: 'I'm Human'
The 'I Told You I Was Mean' singer claims she has reached out to the 'Jolene' icon over her critically-panned drunken performance at the Grand Ole Opry.

  • Mar 11, 2024

AceShowbiz - Elle King has publicly addressed her controversial performance at the Grand Ole Opry in January, where she slurred her words and uttered profanities during a tribute to Dolly Parton.

In an Instagram video posted on Sunday, March 10, the 34-year-old singer expressed gratitude for those who supported her, saying, "To everyone sending me love because I'm human and already talked to Dolly, I love you." She also stated, "To everyone who told me to kill myself, I love you too."

King, who previously admitted to being inebriated during the show, captioned the video, "Oh no was my human showing #WWDD," presumably referring to "What would Dolly do?"

Following the backlash she faced, King postponed her January performance at Billy Bob's Texas and four February shows, which were later rescheduled to late March.

In her Instagram video, King was seen working out by running up the steps of an empty concert venue. She has also been candid about her struggles with substance abuse and her commitment to leading a healthier lifestyle.

Despite the controversy, King has continued to perform, including at recent festivals in Arizona, Ireland, and Scotland. She is set to perform in London on Sunday.

King's father, actor Rob Schneider, has shown his support for his daughter, attending her show in Arizona and sharing a photo of their father-daughter moment.

King's journey toward a healthier life includes prioritizing exercise and addressing her mental health challenges. She has stated that moving her body has positively impacted her brain function and overall well-being.

