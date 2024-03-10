 

Oscar's Best Picture Nominee 'The Holdovers' Faces Plagiarism Scandal Ahead of Awards Show

Oscar's Best Picture Nominee 'The Holdovers' Faces Plagiarism Scandal Ahead of Awards Show
Focus Features
Movie

Ahead of the Academy Awards, 'The Holdovers' director Alexander Payne is accused of ripping off the screenplay from a 'Black List' script by screenwriter Simon Stephenson.

  • Mar 10, 2024

AceShowbiz - On the eve of the 96th Academy Awards, Best Picture nominee "The Holdovers" faces allegations of plagiarism from screenwriter Simon Stephenson.

Stephenson, known for his works on "Luca" and "Paddington 2", sent emails to the Writer's Guild of America alleging that "The Holdovers" director Alexander Payne read his script for "Frisco" in 2013 when it was featured on the industry's "black list" of highly regarded scripts.

According to Stephenson, "The evidence the Holdovers screenplay has been plagiarized line-by-line from 'Frisco' is genuinely overwhelming." He meticulously compared the two films, finding similarities in scenes, sequences, and dialogue.

  Editors' Pick

Stephenson claims that only five elements from "The Holdovers" are not present in his "Frisco" script, including a backstory about plagiarism. He also alleges that Payne had access to his script on two occasions before "The Holdovers", which has only David Hemingson credited as the screenwriter, entered development.

The WGA referred Stephenson to a Los Angeles law firm, advising him that a lawsuit may be the best option under the circumstances. "The Holdovers" is nominated for five awards at the Oscars, including Best Original Screenplay.

Payne and Hemingson declined to comment on the allegations. Payne has previously won two Academy Awards for Best Adapted Screenplay for "Sideways" and "The Descendants".

Stephenson's claims cast a shadow over "The Holdovers" as it prepares for the Oscars ceremony. The allegations have not yet been investigated by the WGA, and it remains to be seen how they will affect the film's chances of winning an award.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ariana Grande Defended by Fans From Jhene Aiko's Apparent Shade Over 'Eternal Sunshine' Album

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Attends Nicki Minaj's Gig Amid Feud Between Two Femcees
Latest News
Ariana Grande Defended by Fans From Jhene Aiko's Apparent Shade Over 'Eternal Sunshine' Album
  • Mar 10, 2024

Ariana Grande Defended by Fans From Jhene Aiko's Apparent Shade Over 'Eternal Sunshine' Album

Oscar's Best Picture Nominee 'The Holdovers' Faces Plagiarism Scandal Ahead of Awards Show
  • Mar 10, 2024

Oscar's Best Picture Nominee 'The Holdovers' Faces Plagiarism Scandal Ahead of Awards Show

Chris Brown Blasts 'Fake Celebrities', Rejects Mainstream Acceptance After NBA All-Star Game Snub
  • Mar 10, 2024

Chris Brown Blasts 'Fake Celebrities', Rejects Mainstream Acceptance After NBA All-Star Game Snub

Gigi Hadid Ditches Her Signature Long Hair for Chic Bob
  • Mar 10, 2024

Gigi Hadid Ditches Her Signature Long Hair for Chic Bob

Ariana Grande Pleads With Fans Not to Send Hateful Message After 'Eternal Sunshine' Release
  • Mar 10, 2024

Ariana Grande Pleads With Fans Not to Send Hateful Message After 'Eternal Sunshine' Release

Michael Strahan's Cancer-Stricken Daughter Beams After Meeting Favorite Artist Bryson Tiller
  • Mar 10, 2024

Michael Strahan's Cancer-Stricken Daughter Beams After Meeting Favorite Artist Bryson Tiller

Most Read
Cillian Murphy Not Interested in James Bond Role Despite Pierce Brosnan Endorsing Him
Movie
  • 2024-03-09 06:56:53

Cillian Murphy Not Interested in James Bond Role Despite Pierce Brosnan Endorsing Him

'Scream' Star Explains Why Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera's Exits Won't Stop Franchise

'Scream' Star Explains Why Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera's Exits Won't Stop Franchise

Chloe Grace Moretz, Lewis Pullman, Ariana DeBose Revealed as Cast in 'Dutch and Razzlekhan'

Chloe Grace Moretz, Lewis Pullman, Ariana DeBose Revealed as Cast in 'Dutch and Razzlekhan'

Megan Fox Gets Two Nods at Razzie Awards 2024, 'Winnie the Pooh' Horror Movie Leads Winner List

Megan Fox Gets Two Nods at Razzie Awards 2024, 'Winnie the Pooh' Horror Movie Leads Winner List

Oscar's Best Picture Nominee 'The Holdovers' Faces Plagiarism Scandal Ahead of Awards Show

Oscar's Best Picture Nominee 'The Holdovers' Faces Plagiarism Scandal Ahead of Awards Show