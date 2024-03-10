Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Attends Nicki Minaj's Gig Amid Feud Between Two Femcees

Instagram Celebrity

Kelsey Nicole who had a major fallout with the 'HISS' femcee following Tory Lanez drama is seen attending the concert held by rival rapper Nicki in Las Vegas.

AceShowbiz - Kelsey Nicole, the former close friend of Megan Thee Stallion, has been spotted attending Nicki Minaj's concert in Las Vegas amid the ongoing feud between Minaj and Megan. Nicole's presence at the show has sparked criticism on social media, with many accusing her of chasing clout.

Nicole's appearance at the concert comes after she recently opened up about her relationship with Megan during an interview with The Danza Project. She claimed that she had been betrayed by Megan on the night Tory Lanez shot the rapper. Nicole denied that her interview had any impact on her friendship with Megan, stating that she is not clear why they fell out.

Meanwhile, Nicole has also shown support for Minaj's diss track "Big Foot", which is aimed at Megan. In a recent video, Nicole is seen mouthing the lyrics of the song, which accuses Megan of lying about her plastic surgery and sleeping with Lanez.

Megan Thee Stallion has previously expressed a desire to move on from the shooting incident, but Nicole's latest comments keep the topic alive. Social media users have questioned Nicole's motivations and criticized her for speaking out now after Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the crime.

It remains to be seen whether Nicole's revelations will further complicate her relationship with Megan Thee Stallion.

