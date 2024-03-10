Ariana Grande Defended by Fans From Jhene Aiko's Apparent Shade Over 'Eternal Sunshine' Album

Instagram Music

Jhene, who has been dating Ariana's ex-boyfriend Big Sean, made the alleged shady post on Friday, March 8, the same day the 'Victorious' alum released her new album.

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande has found support from her fans. Many social media came to the "7 Rings" hitmaker's defense after Jhene Aiko appeared to shade her new album, "Eternal Sunshine".

Making use of Instagram Story, Jhene shared a quote that read, "Careful! We quickly get used to most things and easily forget how amazing they are." She used her song, which is also titled "Eternal Sunshine", as the soundtrack.

Jhene made the post on Friday, March 8, the same day Ariana dropped her album. It prompted fans to assume that Jhene was trying to undermine her current partner Big Sean's former girlfriend.

Some users on X, formerly Twitter, have since weighed in on the matter. One person in particular wrote, "your man reunited with ariana in 2019 & they left a studio but not a SONG was made, u have to live with that wack b***h."

Another tweeted, "big sean cheated on ariana with jhene and then cheated on jhene with another woman who's not ari so idk whats her problem with ariana." A third argued, "If Ariana told Big Sean to eat her [p***y] right now he'd come running and that's why Jhene is really mad."

The criticism continued with one writing, "delete. we don't need more homewrecking allegations." A different individual penned, "he was her first , ariana is just repossessing whats hers."

Ariana's seventh full-length album arrived after headlines dominated her love life in 2023, including her split from Dalton Gomez and subsequent relationship with Ethan Slater. Prior to the album's release, the "Victorious" alum faced accusations of being a homewrecker when she started dating Ethan, who was married at the time.

However, Ariana insinuated that she was actually the victim of Dalton's alleged cheating. "Now, now she's in my bed, layin' on your chest," she sings in the titular track.

